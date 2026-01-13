Columbus honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Each year, the third Monday of January is observed as a federal holiday in honor of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight against racial segregation. From volunteer opportunities, to educational programs, to community celebrations and more, organizations and institutions across Columbus are celebrating and honoring Dr. King’s legacy and impact with events promoting activism, unity, equity and justice – after all, MLK Day is known not as just another “day off,” but rather a “day on.”

Events:

Expand Columbus Metropolitan Library

Happy Birthday, Martin!

Thurs., Jan. 15

3:30-6:30 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library: Martin Luther King Branch

1467 E. Long St.

Celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with cake, music, dancing and storytelling.

Expand Columbus Underground

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast

Mon., Jan. 19

7:30-10 a.m.

Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St.

Honor Dr. King by starting your day with a celebration of his life, featuring breakfast, performances and keynote speaker Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III.

Expand Capital University

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning

Mon., Jan. 19

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Capital University

1 College and Main

Celebrate and learn about Dr. King’s life and legacy with keynote speaker Judge Laurel Beatty Blunt, as well as with multiple workshops and showcases throughout the day.

2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration

Expand Visit Westerville

Mon., Jan 19

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy., Westerville

Explore how a community can take action through civic engagement, advocacy and service with panelists Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement at Otterbein University Floyd Akins, Associate Director of Community Partnerships for Community Refugee and Immigration Services Jeremy Hollon and Executive Director of League of Women Voters of Ohio Jen Miller.

Expand King Arts Complex

MLK Day Open House

Mon., Jan. 19

Noon-4 p.m.

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

Honor the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through art exhibitions, art activities, live performances and keynote speaker Shayla D. Favor, Franklin County prosecuting attorney.

Expand City of Columbus

MLK Day March & Program

Mon., Jan 19.

March: 3 p.m.

Program: 4:30 p.m.

The Historic Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

March your way from St. Paul AME Church and finish at the Historic Lincoln Theatre for a program honoring Dr. King.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.