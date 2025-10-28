Halloween in Columbus has plenty of frightfully fun events for everyone to attend. From haunted houses and ghost tours to kid-friendly activities, Columbus’ Halloween weekend offers tricks and treats galore.

Haunted houses

Across the U.S., Ohio is known for having a large number of haunted house attractions, with Columbus offering a plethora of options for haunted entertainment.

Expand Fear Columbus

One of the most notable haunted attractions in Columbus is Fear Columbus. Open every night from through Nov. 1, Fear Columbus is one of the largest haunted houses in Ohio. Trained actors and frightening props add to an immersive experience that will undoubtedly result in screams of terror. This year, Fear Columbus welcomes three new themed attractions, an expanded midway with new games, two new food vendors and more.

Fear Columbus: 2605 Northland Plaza Dr.

Scream Haunted House, formally Carnage Haunted House, is a Columbus favorite that will spook even the bravest. Open weekends in October, Scream Haunted House is packed with bone-chilling animatronics, talented actors and frighteningly-detailed scenery.

Scream Haunted House: 3770 Refugee Rd.

Ghost tours

Expand Columbus Ghost Tours

Looking for local haunts with real history behind them? Ghost tours are great ways to explore new areas in Columbus with a twist. Places that you think you know may contain a terrifying dark side.

Locally-owned and -operated, Columbus Ghost Tours provides paranormal experts to guide groups around the most haunted places in Columbus. The tours offer a blend of history and haunts with compelling storytelling and exciting journeys through hair-raising places.

For more information, visit columbusghosttours.com.

Expand Kelton House

One of the most haunted buildings in Columbus is the historic Kelton House, now a museum and garden. Visitors claim to see the ghost of past resident Oscar Cortez Kelton, who was killed in the Civil War, smoking outside in the garden. Other paranormal encounters involve the ghost of a little girl and a group of men. To see these spirits for yourself, visit the Kelton House.

For more information, visit keltonhouse.com.

Columbus Ghost Tours & Haunted Pub Crawls offers a once-in-a-lifetime tour that explores the dark secrets of Columbus. Groups can hear about the shocking histories of the Elevator Brewery, Lazarus Building and even the Ohio Statehouse.

For more information, visit usghostadventures.com.

Movies and shows

Expand Short North Stage

For Halloween enthusiasts seeking less of an interactive experience, Columbus has a multitude of events where spectators can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

The Gateway Film Center is continuing its annual tradition of Hitchcocktober this month. The theater will show a variety of classic Hitchcock movies, paying tribute to the Master of Suspense.

Gateway Film Center: 1550 N. High St.

Head to the Short North Stage to catch the Rocky Horror Picture Show before it closes. This cult classic, adapted from the 1975 movie, boasts a night of entertainment, with interactive audience involvement and iconic musical numbers.

Short North Stage: 1187 N. High St.

Kid-friendly events

If you’re looking for sweet treats, or an excuse to get dressed up in a costume with your family, there are plenty of kid-friendly events to stop as this weekend.

Expand All Columbus Data

Gather at the Ohio Statehouse for a trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include a tour of the Statehouse with trick-or-treat stops along the way, making for a fun and educational experience.

Ohio Statehouse: 1 Capitol Sq.

Dave & Buster’s Boo Bash is a fun-filled, spook-tacular event, complete with a costume contest and Halloween-themed crafts. Stop by the Polaris location on Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m., to enjoy the holiday fun.

Dave & Buster’s: 1554 Polaris Pkwy.

For more family fun, stop by the LEGOLAND Discovery Center for its Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party event. Admission includes activities such as a special 4-D showing of a Halloween LEGO movie, a scavenger hunt, games and more.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center: 157 Easton Town Ctr.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.