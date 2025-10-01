Columbus Coffee Festival Columbus Coffee Festival Columbus Coffee Festival Columbus Coffee Festival

Columbus is brewing up something special this fall as the Columbus Coffee Festival returns Oct. 4-5 – so keep your mug full and head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Now celebrating its 10th year, the festival has grown into a sell-out event that draws thousands of coffee lovers from across the Midwest. What began as a community idea from Columbus Underground has become one of the city’s most anticipated fall traditions, bringing together roasters, vendors, artists and enthusiasts for a weekend fueled by caffeine and creativity.

With each ticket purchase, guests receive a commemorative mug and unlimited access to samples from more than 40 featured roasters. Last year, the two-day celebration attracted nearly 9,000 attendees, who came not only for the coffee but for the full experience. Beyond endless tastings, the festival offers a lively marketplace of craft vendors and food trucks, plus entertainment ranging from live music and poetry readings to coffee talks and demonstrations.

This year’s activities go beyond the mug. Festivalgoers can try their hand at axe-throwing, craft their own floral bouquet, or even make their love of coffee permanent with a tattoo from Tattoo 62. For those needing a break from the buzz, Harrison Farms will be on-site with goats ready to pet.

Whether you’re a dedicated coffee connoisseur or just looking for a cozy fall outing, the Columbus Coffee Festival offers a little something for everyone.

For more information, visit www.columbuscoffeefest.com.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.