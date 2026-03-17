Columbus celebrates Women’s History Month

Throughout March, Columbus art organizations, cultural institutions and others are celebrating Women’s History Month by spotlighting the voices, talents and achievements of women. From concerts and theater productions, to special exhibitions and events across the city, Columbus is honoring influential female artists, leaders and changemakers. Here are a few events happening that recognize women’s impact on history, culture and the arts.

Performing Arts

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Backstage at the Lincoln: Honor Her

March 19: 7 p.m.

The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series allows attendees to sit on stage as their favorite local artist performs. Through music, reflection and shared stories, this special edition celebrates the women staff of the Lincoln whose artistry, vision and dedication have shaped the theater.

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Hotter Than That

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March 20-21: 7 p.m.

March 22: 3 p.m.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra honors women with the program “Hotter Than That.” Led by Byron Stripling and featuring guest speakers Erena Terakubo and Nicki Parrott, the program celebrates the women who have shaped jazz from its earliest days to today. It also features the world premiere of Leigh Pilzer’s “Miss Lillian’s Jamboree” and a talkback by Pilzer following Friday’s performance.

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Leather and Lace

Through May 22: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live celebrates the women trailblazers and powerhouses of rock and roll with this production, spotlighting 20 female artists whose bold voices, talent and spirit transformed the music industry.

Other Events

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Women’s History Month Tours

March 17, 24 and 31: noon

The Ohio Statehouse honors Women’s History Month with three, free programs discussing women who have made lasting contributions to science, history and outdoor exploration. The series begins with “Sisters in Science and Conservation: Annette and E. Lucy Braun,” continues with “Major Pauline Cushman: Spy of the Cumberland,” and concludes with “Grandma Gatewood: Ohio’s Hiking Pioneer.” Each program will include a Q&A session and be live-streamed for those who can’t attend in-person.

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Saluting Women Who Serve

March 19: 5 p.m.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum honors the voices and experiences of female veterans with this event through networking, storytelling and discussion. The evening begins with refreshments and an introduction by Columbus Councilwoman Nancy Day-Achauer, followed by keynote speaker Kathryn Sullivan, a U.S. Navy veteran, former astronaut and past COSI president & CEO.

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A Woman’s Work

March 26: 6 p.m.

Hosted by Columbus Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, this event celebrates the achievements of Columbus women with a deep dive into their personal stories, hosting speakers Megan Pando, Aslyne Rodriguez and Ella Williams. The event also features women-owned business vending, build-your-own bouquets, a DJ, snacks and local resource organizations.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.