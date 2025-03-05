Columbus Brew Festival brings local beverages to COSI

Expand Columbus Brew Festival

Crafting a beer is quite the scientific feat. Between the malting, mashing, fermentation and carbonation, each process requires small biochemical reactions to create a great-tasting beer. So, the Columbus Center of Science and Industry (COSI) is the perfect place to host the Columbus Brew Festival on March 8th.

The 21-and-up crowd will be exposed to new brews across the state of Ohio and maybe come away with a new favorite. The various vendors will be split among three levels in the museum.

Expand Land Grant

Over 50 breweries will be scattered throughout the center with more than 150 different beers to taste test. Many of them are local favorites, such as Land Grant Brewing Co., Grove City Brewing Co., Zaftig Brewing Co. and Edison Brewing Co., to name a few.

Tickets provide tastings from each booth and access to all the COSI exhibits. Visitors can explore the different exhibits on the COSI website before coming to determine where they might want to start. They can also experience the Dinosaur Gallery and walk among the larger-than-life fossils or look under the stars in the planetarium.

A general admission ticket costs $55 and opens the museum between 8-11 p.m., and an early admission ticket at $70 opens the museum an hour early and includes a few exclusive specialty beers.

Proceeds for the event go to A Kid Again, a charity that provides free group activities called Adventures to children with life-threatening diseases, giving them the opportunity to make memories with family and enjoy being a kid.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.