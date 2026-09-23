Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre marks milestone anniversary

× Expand CAPA

For a century, Palace Theatre has stood at the heart of Columbus’ arts and entertainment scene, welcoming generations of performers and audiences beneath its ornate ceilings. From vaudeville acts and legendary musicians to Broadway productions and contemporary performances, the historic venue has continuously evolved while maintaining the grandeur that’s made it a local landmark.

Expand CAPA Palace Theatre, 1948

Designed in the spirit of France’s Palais de Versailles by architect Thomas Lamb, Palace Theatre opened as a vaudeville house on Nov. 8, 1926. Created for both the performance and the performers, the theater boasts incredible acoustics alongside other unique features, such as a backstage dressing room tower designed like a small hotel and a porcelain animal bath beneath the stage.

In 1929, the theater transformed into the RKO (Radio Keith Orpheum) Palace – maintaining its status as Columbus’ most active live performance venue throughout the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. However, the theater faced closure and proposed demolition in the ’70s until rescued by Columbus business leader Katherine LeVeque, who restored and reopened it in 1980.

In 1989, LeVeque gifted Palace Theatre to non-profit Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which has since continued its tradition of presenting a large number of wide-ranging and diverse live performances each year. Many of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars have performed at the Palace, including Bing Crosby, Nat “King” Cole, Louis Armstrong, Jack Benny, Mae West and numerous others. The venue has also brought in multiple blockbuster Broadway shows over the years, such as SIX: The Musical, RENT, Chicago and more.

Today, roughly 150,000 visitors pass through Palace Theatre each year for about 100 performances, experiencing not only the talent onstage but also the splendor of the historic venue itself. Opulent chandeliers, a grand staircase, a mural, a fountain and a hall of autographed pictures are among the details that have helped the Palace retain its character through the decades.

Now, as Palace Theatre celebrates 100 years, its storied past is being honored with a lineup of shows and events throughout the fall – inviting the Columbus community to celebrate the theater’s history and enduring role within the city’s performing arts sphere.

-

Palace 100: The Birthday Celebration

Sat., Sept. 26

1-5 p.m.

Visitors can step onto the stage for a photo, take theater tours, participate in scavenger hunts and catch pop-up performances from Columbus artists throughout the afternoon. Complete a featured activity while you’re there for the chance to win a $100 CAPA gift certificate.

-

Expand CAPA CAPA Haunts the Palace

CAPA Haunts the Palace

Wed., Oct. 21

4-7 p.m.

This free Halloween-themed event invites adults and children to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat at Palace Theatre while also meeting real-life “creatures” and characters, and enjoying a Day of the Dead display.

-

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Fri. and Sun., Nov. 6 and 8

CAPA and Opera Columbus present the regional debut of the reimagined Pirates! The Penzance Musical, based on the operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. A combination of witty wordplay and French Quarter flair, the musical will star Columbus’ own Nina West as pivotal character Ruth.

-

Palace 100: The Genius of Ray Charles

Expand GCAC Palace Theatre's grand staircase

Sat., Nov. 14

7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Paul Shaffer and produced by Gregg Field, this tribute to the music and legacy of Ray Charles will feature Patti Austin, Aloe Blacc, Blessing Offor, Lisa Fischer and more. Charles, The Genius of Soul, performed at the Palace multiple times throughout his career, including as recently as 1992. Columbus vocalist Billy Valentine will also return to the theater for the anniversary concert.

-

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Tues.-Thur., Dec. 8-13

Broadway in Columbus presents this holiday classic in musical form, featuring hit songs from the original animated series such as “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” – transporting audiences to Whoville to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Centennial celebrations on the horizon

-

Ohio Theatre

Ohio Theatre opened on March 17, 1928 – soon to celebrate its own centennial in 2028.

Expand CAPA

When architect Thomas Lamb – the same mind behind the Palace – designed the theater, he envisioned “a place for the average man,” according to CAPA. The common man appreciated the theater so much that, in the 1960s, when it was scheduled for demolition, the citizens of central Ohio started a “Save the Ohio” campaign, which raised more than $2 million dollars in less than a year. The U.S. Department of the Interior placed it on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, and four years later, it was formally recognized as the Official Theatre for the State of Ohio.

Over the years, Ohio Theatre has become a favorite for artists – having hosted big names such as Carole King, Julie Andrews, Yo-Yo Ma, Kenny G, John Denver and more – as well as home for the Columbus Symphony, BalletMet and Broadway in Columbus.

More information about Ohio Theatre’s centennial is to come.

-

Lincoln Theatre

Expand CAPA

Lincoln Theatre will also celebrate 100 years in 2028, having opened as the Ogden Theatre and Ballroom just eight months after Ohio Theatre on Thanksgiving Day of 1928.

Developed, designed, constructed and managed entirely by African Americans and located in Columbus’ affluent African-American business and entertainment district – now the King-Lincoln District – Lincoln Theatre became a landmark in African-American and jazz history. Many legends have performed on the theater’s stage since 1928, including James Brown, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Etta James, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.

Similar to Ohio Theatre, Lincoln Theatre was saved from a scheduled demolition in 1991, and has been listed on the National Register for Historic Places since 1992. In 2007, the theater underwent major renovations and reopened in 2009 as Columbus’ only urban performing arts and education center.

More information about Lincoln Theatre’s centennial is to come.

100 and counting

-

Columbus Performing Arts Center: 103 years old

The Columbus Performing Arts Center (CPAC) traces its roots back to 1923; however, it wasn’t until 1957 that the space became the Van Fleet Theatre, and eventually, the Players Theatre. Managed variously throughout the years, Columbus Recreation and Parks resumed management of the center in 2021. Today, CPAC puts on three community productions per year as well as serves as a home for other performing arts groups and initiatives such as The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio and the Davis Performing Arts Programs for Youth.

-

Garden Theater: 109 years old

Expand Short North Stage

Short North’s Garden Theater has lived many lives.

Originally a 19th-century stable and carriage house, the structure was rebuilt in 1917 after a fire and reopened as a premier entertainment space in 1920 that hosted vaudeville acts, dances, operettas and silent films. Following the death of its owner, the theater declined into a burlesque house by the ’60s and an adult entertainment venue by the ’80s; was taken up by a local congregation from 1996-2007; and sat vacant until 2011, when non-profit Short North Stage restored the space to its former glory.

Now in its 15th season, Short North Stage carries on the Garden Theater’s legacy – continuing to bring the community together through storytelling, educate the next generation of performers and keep the arts accessible to all.

-

Southern Theatre: 130 years old

Expand CAPA

Southern Theatre opened on Sept. 21, 1896, making it the oldest surviving theater in central Ohio and one of the oldest in the state. Originally a performance space that was part of the Great Southern Fireproof Hotel and Opera House, the venue was later converted into and used as a movie theater until its closure in 1979. In 1982, local developers purchased the theater – the same year it was added to the National Register of Historic Places – eventually gifting it to CAPA in 1986. Thanks to widespread support and a combination of generous public and private donations, the building then underwent intensive renovations until its grand reopening on Sept. 26, 1998.

Today, in addition to CAPA-presented performances, Southern Theatre houses Opera Columbus, Columbus Jazz, Chamber Music Columbus and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra.

Ella Jay is an editor and Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.