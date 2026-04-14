Columbus’ best blooms

While Columbus is destined to see more spring showers, these rainy days bring the bloom of beautiful flowers. From winding paths lined with tulips to quiet corners filled with blossoming trees, here are a few local gardens, arboretums, parks and more to visit so you can soak up the season.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Expand Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardeens

1777 E. Broad St.

With more than 140,000 tulips, pansies and daffodils planted throughout the property and a grove of more than 100 cherry blossom trees right next door, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers the opportunity to explore the blooms of spring to your heart’s content.

During the blooming season, which usually ranges from late March to early May, the park publishes a Spring Bloom Report on its website to document the stages of the flowers so potential visitors can plan their trip accordingly.

www.fpconservatory.org

Expand Columbus Park of Roses

Columbus Park of Roses

3901 N. High St.

As one of the largest public rose gardens in the United States, the Columbus Park of Roses hosts an arboretum and five different gardens – the Perennial Garden, Heritage Garden, Backyard Garden, Herb Garden and Formal Rose Garden – boasting more than 7,500 rose varieties to admire.

www.parkofroses.org

Expand Inniswood Metro Gardens

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Rd.

Home to native Ohio wildflowers and waterways, The Inniswood Metro Gardens beautifully blends its landscaped lawns and collection of more than 2,000 plant species with the existing ecosystem. The property has several gardens such as the Rose Garden, Cutting Garden and Sisters’ Garden where you can enjoy blooming daffodils and other perennial plants.

www.inniswood.org

Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens

Expand OSU

152 Howlett Hall, 2001 Fyffe Ct.

The Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens hosts an expansive plant collection and several gardens on The Ohio State campus for educational purposes and recreational enjoyment for students, faculty and the general public alike.

While the property spans more than 60 acres, those interested in spring’s blooms should direct their attention to the Minton Memorial Rose Garden. The garden offers a unique display, intermixing roses with other plants for bright pops of color amongst a crowd of green.

www.chadwickarboretum.osu.edu

Groovy Plants Ranch

Expand Groovy Plants Ranch/Ohio.org

4160 County Rd. 15, Marengo

A short drive away, this family-owned greenhouse is the best place to go if you want to admire spring blooms and take some home with you too. The Ranch specializes in unique botanicals from around the world; houses a rock, gem and fossil shop; and offers botanical workshops and yoga classes among other events.

www.groovyplantsranch.com

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Three Creeks Metro Park

3860 Bixby Rd.

This Metro Park boasts some of the most beautiful wildflowers in Columbus, famous for its Bluebell Trail that winds along Big Walnut Creek. Three Creeks is also a great place to spot wildlife as it is home to more than 100 species of birds as well as beavers, minks, deer and more. Fans of this spot may also appreciate the wildflowers at Highbanks Metro Park and Battelle Darby Metro Park.

www.metroparks.net

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.