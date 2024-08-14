× Expand Untitled design - 1

You're invited! We are ringing in 25 years of readership AND celebrating the winners of our annual reader's poll with the CMG 25 Year Celebration + Best of the 'Bus Party.

Since 2011, we've conducted an annual reader's poll to determine the best and brightest of Columbus. From top happy hour spots to best festivals, each year Best of the 'Bus highlights what makes Columbus so special. The winners of our categories are true testaments to why people continue to flock to Columbus each year, and we want to honor them accordingly — and what better time to celebrate than during our 25th year anniversary?

On September 25, join us at Vue Columbus for a night of music, drinks, awards and more! Vue Columbus is nestled in the heart of Columbus' Brewery District, giving guests amazing views of downtown Columbus. While you take in the sights, you can enjoy heavy appetizers, signature CityScene cocktails and some special festivities.

Capture the night with a visit to our photo booth, or snag a picture with Columbus' favorite nut, who also happens to be a Best of the 'Bus winner. The first 200 guests to purchase a ticket will receive a complimentary signature cocktail and a swag bag filled with offerings from some of our winners. For a glimpse at some of the winners being highlighted, click here for this year's 2024 Best of the 'Bus results.

We are so excited to honor our winners while celebrating 25 years of providing all things arts and entertainment to Columbus. Click HERE for tickets - purchase now to secure your free drink and swag bag!

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.