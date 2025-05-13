CLUE offers an immersive board game experience in the Short North

Expand Photo Courtesy of CAPA

Dust off those detective instincts for a night of immersive puzzle-solving fun with CLUE: A Walking Experience.

From the producers of CLUE Live: A Walking Experience in Los Angeles, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) presents CLUE: A Walking Mystery, an interactive approach to the classic board game.

The experience continues the board game in which the case has gone cold. Players act as new detectives tasked with picking up where the classic CLUE characters left off and figuring out who murdered Mr. Boddy.

Following his untimely demise, the furniture from all nine rooms of the Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off. Unfortunately, that furniture holds the clues that will lead to the murderer’s identity. Throughout the event, players use their top-notch detective skills to track down the furniture and sleuth out the solution.

Expand Photo Courtesy of CAPA

Groups can explore the Short North Arts District as they locate the furniture and solve puzzles to uncover the truth behind the murder of Mr. Boddy. Additionally, with the purchase of a ticket, players can enjoy discounts at certain stops along the way.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery offers fun for everyone. Families are encouraged to include children in the experience, with detectives of ages 5 and under granted free admission. Because it takes place down the sidewalks of the Short North, the event is also wheelchair accessible.

The event opens on May 15 and runs through June 15. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theater, online at www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.