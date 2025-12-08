Make the most of the holiday season with festive drinks and fun atmospheres. Discover numerous options for holiday cheer at these Christmas pop-up bars around Columbus.

Expand XMAS Bar

XMAS Bar at Good Night John Boy

This classic, 70s-themed Short North bar turns festive this winter with funky Christmas decor and seasonal drinks. John Boy blends vintage holiday vibes with energetic music guaranteed to get you moving.

Address: 906 N. High St., Columbus

Expand The Junto

Santa Baby Holiday Bar at The Junto

Enter a world of tidings and cheer at this holiday pop-up bar at The Junto. Draped in red and adorned with striking decor, the holidays will stay at the Junto through Jan. 3.

Address: 77 Belle St., Columbus

Expand Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Miracle Pop-Up at The Citizens Trust

Enjoy this nation-wide pop-up bar, Miracle, at The Citizens Trust this winter. Decorations will be kitschy and merry, alongside tasty and elegant holiday cocktails.

Address: 11 W. Gay St., Columbus

Expand The Bottle Shop

Ebenezer’s at The Bottle Shop

Step into a classic Christmas tale at The Bottle Shop this holiday season. Inspired by Charles Dickens’ iconic A Christmas Carol, the shop transforms into a Victorian-era inspired space with period-accurate cocktails and seasonally-tasteful wines.

Address: 237 King Ave., Columbus

Expand The Marmont

The Marmont Presents: A Rockwell Christmas

Rock around the Christmas tree at Forno’s speakeasy. At this wintertime extravaganza, decorations are bright and plentiful, and the drinks are extra festive.

Address: 721 N. High St., Columbus

Expand Bridge Park

Teddy’s Tipsy Christmas Bar at The Roosevelt Room

Starting Dec. 1, The Roosevelt Room will deck the halls with chic, festive decor and serve up holiday-inspired drinks. Stop in on Dec. 20 for a community Christmas party.

Address: 6544 Longshore St., Dublin

Expand Columbus Brewing Company

Tracksuit Taproom at Columbus Brewing Company

The Columbus Brewing Company’s taproom transforms for a limited time into the perfect spot for festive gatherings. Named after the company’s Tracksuit Santa spiced holiday ale, the taproom will serve this alongside an expanded list of holiday beverages.

Address: 2555 Harrison Dr., Columbus

Expand Law Bird

Law Bird Holiday Tiki Pop-Up

Ditch the cold for a tropical escape at Law Bird’s annual Holiday Tiki Pop-Up. Enjoy the magic of the season with unique seasonal cocktails, merch and more.

Address: 740 S. High St., Columbus

Expand Columbus on the Cheap

Tacky Christmas at BrewDog Short North

Join BrewDog Short North in celebrating the holidays with an over-the-top, tacky Christmas bar: full of decorations, seasonal sips and holiday cheer.

Address: 1175 N. High St., Columbus

Expand Destination Delaware County Ohio

Huli Holidays at Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar

Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar invites you to celebrate the Hawaiian way with Christmas décor, spiced cocktails and tropical fun galore. Expect to hear your favorite holiday tunes ukelele-style.

Address: 26 W. Olentangy St., Columbus

Expand Land-Grant Brewing Company

Land-Grant Brewing Co. Holiday Bar & Wintergarden

Embrace the snow at Land-Grant Brewing’s Wintergarden with heated igloos, icy bumper cars and brewery curling with miniature kegs. The brewery and bar are also decorated for the holidays, offering Christmas-themed cocktails and spiced beers.

Address: 424 W. Town St., Columbus

Expand Fever

The Elf Bar: Christmas Pop-Up Experience

The elves are taking over The Sanctuary on Neil this winter, offering elf-inspired cocktails and games, festive photo ops and more.

Address: 618 Neil Ave., Columbus

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant and Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.