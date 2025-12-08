Make the most of the holiday season with festive drinks and fun atmospheres. Discover numerous options for holiday cheer at these Christmas pop-up bars around Columbus.
XMAS Bar
XMAS Bar at Good Night John Boy
This classic, 70s-themed Short North bar turns festive this winter with funky Christmas decor and seasonal drinks. John Boy blends vintage holiday vibes with energetic music guaranteed to get you moving.
Address: 906 N. High St., Columbus
The Junto
Santa Baby Holiday Bar at The Junto
Enter a world of tidings and cheer at this holiday pop-up bar at The Junto. Draped in red and adorned with striking decor, the holidays will stay at the Junto through Jan. 3.
Address: 77 Belle St., Columbus
Miracle Pop-Up Bar
Miracle Pop-Up at The Citizens Trust
Enjoy this nation-wide pop-up bar, Miracle, at The Citizens Trust this winter. Decorations will be kitschy and merry, alongside tasty and elegant holiday cocktails.
Address: 11 W. Gay St., Columbus
The Bottle Shop
Step into a classic Christmas tale at The Bottle Shop this holiday season. Inspired by Charles Dickens’ iconic A Christmas Carol, the shop transforms into a Victorian-era inspired space with period-accurate cocktails and seasonally-tasteful wines.
Address: 237 King Ave., Columbus
The Marmont
The Marmont Presents: A Rockwell Christmas
Rock around the Christmas tree at Forno’s speakeasy. At this wintertime extravaganza, decorations are bright and plentiful, and the drinks are extra festive.
Address: 721 N. High St., Columbus
Bridge Park
Teddy’s Tipsy Christmas Bar at The Roosevelt Room
Starting Dec. 1, The Roosevelt Room will deck the halls with chic, festive decor and serve up holiday-inspired drinks. Stop in on Dec. 20 for a community Christmas party.
Address: 6544 Longshore St., Dublin
Columbus Brewing Company
Tracksuit Taproom at Columbus Brewing Company
The Columbus Brewing Company’s taproom transforms for a limited time into the perfect spot for festive gatherings. Named after the company’s Tracksuit Santa spiced holiday ale, the taproom will serve this alongside an expanded list of holiday beverages.
Address: 2555 Harrison Dr., Columbus
Law Bird
Ditch the cold for a tropical escape at Law Bird’s annual Holiday Tiki Pop-Up. Enjoy the magic of the season with unique seasonal cocktails, merch and more.
Address: 740 S. High St., Columbus
Columbus on the Cheap
Tacky Christmas at BrewDog Short North
Join BrewDog Short North in celebrating the holidays with an over-the-top, tacky Christmas bar: full of decorations, seasonal sips and holiday cheer.
Address: 1175 N. High St., Columbus
Destination Delaware County Ohio
Huli Holidays at Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar
Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar invites you to celebrate the Hawaiian way with Christmas décor, spiced cocktails and tropical fun galore. Expect to hear your favorite holiday tunes ukelele-style.
Address: 26 W. Olentangy St., Columbus
Land-Grant Brewing Company
Land-Grant Brewing Co. Holiday Bar & Wintergarden
Embrace the snow at Land-Grant Brewing’s Wintergarden with heated igloos, icy bumper cars and brewery curling with miniature kegs. The brewery and bar are also decorated for the holidays, offering Christmas-themed cocktails and spiced beers.
Address: 424 W. Town St., Columbus
Fever
The Elf Bar: Christmas Pop-Up Experience
The elves are taking over The Sanctuary on Neil this winter, offering elf-inspired cocktails and games, festive photo ops and more.
Address: 618 Neil Ave., Columbus
Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant and Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group.