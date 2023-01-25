Scene Online | Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival at COSI this weekend

On January 28th, COSI is hosting TasteUSA’s Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival. This Saturday, experience the ultimate chocolate celebration and feast your eyes on a delectable range of goodies. This festival boasts every yummy treat you can think of and more – from candies and truffles to creamy fondue.

Of course, a night of taste bud satisfaction would not be complete without a refreshing palette cleanser. Once you’ve had a chance to sample this array of chocolate paradise, you can wash it down with your sip of choice. The all-access ticket allows unlimited tastings of premium wines and whiskeys. This purchase will additionally give you access to over 50 wines to pair with your truffles, as well as countless whiskeys and spirits.

With a single ticket purchase, festivalgoers can indulge in some serious dessert headliners. A few of these stars include a s’mores bar, candy cocktails, boozy milkshakes and a fondue bar.

If the chocolate, wine and whiskey power trio is not your treat of choice, do not fear. This festival is accommodating to all appetites. Gourmet On! joins this event to accompany the chocolatey stars of the show, with savory companions, such as cheeses, pretzels and popcorn. In addition, alternatives to wine and whiskey will include ciders, craft beers and non-alcoholic drinks.

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival is an immersive collaboration of three of the yummiest indulgences, giving people a way to honor their favorite treats while socializing with local pals. This organization, run by TasteUSA, has visited cities such as Richmond, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh, and this Saturday, Columbus will experience all that this sweet celebration has to offer.

With a General Admission purchase, Columbus residents will have unlimited access to all the sweets and cocktails mentioned above and more from 8-11 p.m. For the ultimate boozy chocolate lover, a VIP ticket is available for extra perks. This includes one hour of early access and a private area for mingling.

Add some mouth-watering motivation to power you through your week and stop by 333 W. Broad St. Through purchasing a GA or VIP ticket online or at the venue, you can experience the delicious delights of TasteUSA’s Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival. To learn more about this event, visit www.chocolatewinewhiskey.com.

