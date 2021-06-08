Cheryl's Cookies hosts book club event with award-winning author

Books and baking -- it just makes sense!

Everyone knows Cheryl's Cookies for its cut-out cookies with buttercream frosting and its selection of specially designed, hand-crafted baked goods for everyday and special occasion gifting, but did you know it hosts a free book club, too?

Celebrations Book Club by Cheryl's Cookies® is the cookie company's first virtual book event, produced by Long Island LitFest. New York Times bestselling author, Jennifer Weiner, will be in attendance to talk about her novel That Summer. Those who managed to snag a registered spot before the inaugural event sold out, will receive a free cook sampler box to snack on during book club!

Because the event sold out so quickly, future Cheryl’s Cookies book club offerings are in the works. Readers should visit Cheryls.com to check back in for updates coming soon.

As consumer behaviors have evolved in today’s digital world, their need for genuine human expression and connection has grown. Cheryl’s Cookies continues to innovate with new offerings to meet this growing need and looks for further ways to engage with its customers.

A cookie for every read!

Book: The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren

Cookie: Cheryl’s Cookies Buttercream Frosted Strawberry Cookie

Why: This cookie is just as sweet as the romance in Christina Lauren brings through the pages of her book.

Book: If I Can't Have You by Charlotte Levin

Cookie: Cheryl's Cookies Buttercream Frosted Salty Caramel Cookie

Why: Just like caramel is deliciously gooey, there's lots of sticky situations to get out of in this suspense novel.

Book: An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena

Cookie: Cheryl's Cookies Buttercream Frosted Butter Pecan Cookie

Why: With plenty of pecans atop this cookie, it's a perfect match for Shari Lapena's book which is full of nutty plot twists.

Book: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Cookie: Cheryl's Cookies Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

Why: C'mon, need we say more? A classic.

Dublin! Send us your photos for the Aug./Sept. 2021 SHUTTERBUGS issue of Dublin Life Magazine for a chance to win a prize from Cheryl's Cookies! Email marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com with your name for your chance to be entered.