Chamber Music Columbus’ 77th season – 2024/25

Chamber Music Columbus celebrates their 77th season with six performances starting in September.

VIVO

Sept. 1, 3 p.m.

VIVO Music Festival is partnering with Chamber Music Columbus for an afternoon of musical storytelling. Featuring music from Robert Schumann, Mozart, Johannes Brahms and Marcos Balter, this performance is packed with jaw-dropping musical talent.

Alexander Malofeev

Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

The “Russian Genius,” Alexander Malofeev, continues his journey of highly recognized performances featuring exceptional talent at a young age. At 13 years old, Malofeev’s musical ability on the piano is considered to be one of the most technically accurate in his generation.

Catalyst Quartet and violist Jordan Bak

Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

This unified ensemble is coming to the Southern Theatre for an afternoon of internationally recognized musical performance. The Catalyst Quartet has previously performed worldwide on tours from Colombia to Canada.

Mnozil Brass

March 8, 4 p.m.

Expect an entertaining afternoon of quirky and unique performances by the Austrian brass septet, Mnozil Brass. The brass septet has toured the world for over 20 years and continues to bring sketch-like, unique musical performances to audiences everywhere.

Ariel Quartet

May 3, 7 p.m.

Celebrating their 26th season, the Ariel Quartet features “Ancestral Voices” in their upcoming program. Expect an evening of history brought to life through music played by the world-renowned string quartet.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.