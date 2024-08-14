Central Ohio Symphony’s 46th season lineup with new executive director

The Central Ohio Symphony celebrates its 46th season with an exciting lineup of performances with new Executive Director, Benjamin Coy, joining the company.

Coy received his doctorate from The Ohio State University after earning prior degrees from the Chicago College of Performing Arts and Northwestern University. Coy previously worked as a music professor at South Texas College.

This season, Coy and Central Ohio Symphony present five concerts and events with Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and the Board of Trustees.

× Expand Swak Photography

Season Debut Concert: Expanding Horizons

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Starting the season is a show packed with quartets and guest artists. The Season Debut Concert features the 2024 Chamber Music of America Ensemble of the Year, Dalí Quartet, joining the symphony to perform premiere pieces composed by Sonia Ivette Morales, “Festiva No. 2” and Juan R. Ramírez, “Suite Latina.”

The concert will conclude with classic works by William Grant Still, as well as Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.,” performed by the symphony, conjoined with The Dalí Quartet and the Delaware Hayes Players of Delaware Hayes H.S.

November Concert

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

This performance will feature works by Hector Berlioz, “Carnival Overture,” Claude Debussy, “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Fawn” and “La Mer” and Linda Kernohan, “Theremin Concerto.” Caroline Scruggs on the theremin performs the extended version of the original concerto by composer Linda Kernohan. The evening will be full of dramatic performances and unforgettable displays of talent.

Holiday Concerts: The Sounds of the Holiday Season

Dec. 8, 2 & 4:30 p.m.

Singer Kate Merryman will lead the audience through classic holiday selections while the Miami University Steel Drum Band showcases its unique sounds. This show is perfect for the whole family.

March Concert

March 23, 3 p.m.

The symphony executes Gala Flagello’s “Bravado” to start the concert. Guest artist and violinist, Dylana Jenson, performs Johannes Brahms’ “Violin Concerto.” Closing the night is Carl Nielsen’s “Symphony No. 2: The Four Temperaments.”

April Concert

April 27, 3 p.m.

The final concert of the season boasts a variety of dramatic performances featuring Andrea Rienemeyer’s dramatic piece, “NaamJei,” trombonist Luis Fred performing James Stevenson’s “Concerto Brazilino,” Robert Sierra’s “Sinfonia No. 4” and concluding with George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.” Each performance is unique and infused with a blend of talented artists.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.