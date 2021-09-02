Festival & Events | Ohio State football, Greek and Zucchini festivals

Script Ohio

Sept. 2

Ohio State Football

8 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

The Ohio State Buckeyes are finally back in action and this time, it's in person. Watch the team face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the much-anticipated season opener.

Sept. 3-6

Greek Festival

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

www.columbusgreekfestival.com

Live Greek for a weekend and experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and the Orthodox Christian faith. Connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old but still contemporary in their focus. The festival will feature Cathedral tours, music and dancing, and wonderful Greek pastries.

Sept. 3-4

Breakaway Music Festival

Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd.

www.breakawayfestival.com

The fastest growing multi-city music festival is coming to Columbus this weekend with names such as Kygo, Chelsea Cutler and Illenium gracing the stage.

Sept. 5

Massive Day

11 a.m.

Land-Grant Brewing Company, 424 W. Town St.

www.landgrantbrewing.com

Columbus Crew and Land-Grant Brewing Co. are excited to present: MASSIVE DAY – an all-day celebration of Columbus’s own Black & Gold. This free, family-friendly event features live music, Crew giveaways, exclusive merch and fun activities.

Sept. 3-6

Obetz Zucchini Festival

Obetz Athletic Club

2050 Recreation Trail, Obetz

The Obetz Zucchini fest is a four-day, family-friendly event celebrating everything zucchini. Free admission to the festival and concerts. Enjoy appearances from the Columbus Zoo and the Cincinnati Circus Company and check out the great rides and food.

Sept. 4-5

Ohio Cup Vintage Baseball Festival

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio History Center and Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org/ohiocup

See more than 20 teams from across the nation compete by 19th-century rules for vintage baseball's Ohio Cup. Enjoy special activities for kids, including old-time games and sports, and try your hand at 1860s baseball with our Ohio Village Muffins. Included with general museum admission.

Emily Lutz is the assistant editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.