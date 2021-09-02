Festival & Events | Ohio State football, Greek and Zucchini festivals

Script Ohio
Sept. 2
Ohio State Football
8 p.m.
Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com
The Ohio State Buckeyes are finally back in action and this time, it's in person. Watch the team face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the much-anticipated season opener.
Sept. 3-6
Greek Festival
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.
www.columbusgreekfestival.com
Live Greek for a weekend and experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and the Orthodox Christian faith. Connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old but still contemporary in their focus. The festival will feature Cathedral tours, music and dancing, and wonderful Greek pastries.
Sept. 3-4
Breakaway Music Festival
Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd.
The fastest growing multi-city music festival is coming to Columbus this weekend with names such as Kygo, Chelsea Cutler and Illenium gracing the stage.
Sept. 5
Massive Day
11 a.m.
Land-Grant Brewing Company, 424 W. Town St.
Columbus Crew and Land-Grant Brewing Co. are excited to present: MASSIVE DAY – an all-day celebration of Columbus’s own Black & Gold. This free, family-friendly event features live music, Crew giveaways, exclusive merch and fun activities.
Sept. 3-6
Obetz Zucchini Festival
Obetz Athletic Club
2050 Recreation Trail, Obetz
The Obetz Zucchini fest is a four-day, family-friendly event celebrating everything zucchini. Free admission to the festival and concerts. Enjoy appearances from the Columbus Zoo and the Cincinnati Circus Company and check out the great rides and food.
Sept. 4-5
Ohio Cup Vintage Baseball Festival
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ohio History Center and Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave.
www.ohiohistory.org/ohiocup
See more than 20 teams from across the nation compete by 19th-century rules for vintage baseball's Ohio Cup. Enjoy special activities for kids, including old-time games and sports, and try your hand at 1860s baseball with our Ohio Village Muffins. Included with general museum admission.
Emily Lutz is the assistant editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.