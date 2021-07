Festivals & Events | COSI hosts wine festival

July 24

Youth Fishing Derby

9-11 a.m., Saturday

Sycamore Creek Park Pond

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring your fishing pole and bait to the 15th Annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby is free for all. Registration required by July 22.

July 24

HPAC 10-Year+ Anniversary Party

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

Highland Parks Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd.

www.parks.westerville.org

Enjoy water games, face painting, crafts, an obstacle course and more at this anniversary celebration. Daily rates apply.

Courtesy of Art Therapy Studio

July 24

Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival

7-11 p.m., Saturday

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Cosi.org

Enjoy full access to the museum and over 150 wines and champagnes to taste at the Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival. VIP admission is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $70. General admission begins at 8 p.m. ($55). Dress or cocktail attire is requested.

