Festivals & Events | Tequila tastings and tacos in Grove City

July 15-17
Picktown Palooza
5-11 p.m., Thursday
5 p.m.-midnight, Friday
Noon-midnight, Saturday
Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way
Find carnival rides, food vendors, a car and bike show and music at this three-day community celebration of Pickerington
July 15
BAM Thursdays
5-9 p.m., Thursday
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Art from Anne Spurgeon, live music from DJ Titonton Duvante and drinks this Thursday at CMOA
July 16
North Market Downtown Night Market
6-9 p.m., Friday
North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St.
Night Market is an open-air market held every third Friday. You can find live music, independent makers and drinks from The Barrel & Bottle.
July 17
Tacos & Tequila
1-10 p.m., Saturday
Historic Grove City Town Center
Experience tequila tastings and tacos all day at Tacos and Tequila. Purchase eight tickets for $30. Cash only.
July 18
Courtesy of the WesterFlora Garden Tour
WesterFlora Garden Tour
Noon-6 p.m., Sunday
Various locations
The annual WesterFlora Garden Tour, which began as a gardening contest in 1992, takes place at various homes and locations throughout Westerville.
