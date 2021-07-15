Festivals & Events | Tequila tastings and tacos in Grove City

July 15-17

Picktown Palooza

5-11 p.m., Thursday

5 p.m.-midnight, Friday

Noon-midnight, Saturday

www.picktownpalooza.org

Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

Find carnival rides, food vendors, a car and bike show and music at this three-day community celebration of Pickerington

July 15

BAM Thursdays

5-9 p.m., Thursday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Art from Anne Spurgeon, live music from DJ Titonton Duvante and drinks this Thursday at CMOA

July 16

North Market Downtown Night Market

6-9 p.m., Friday

North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St.

Northmarket.org

Night Market is an open-air market held every third Friday. You can find live music, independent makers and drinks from The Barrel & Bottle.

July 17

Tacos & Tequila

1-10 p.m., Saturday

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Experience tequila tastings and tacos all day at Tacos and Tequila. Purchase eight tickets for $30. Cash only.

July 18

WesterFlora Garden Tour

Noon-6 p.m., Sunday

Various locations

www.westerflora.com

The annual WesterFlora Garden Tour, which began as a gardening contest in 1992, takes place at various homes and locations throughout Westerville.

