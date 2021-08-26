Festival & Events | Wonderbus, WAG Fest and Rose Run 5K

Aug. 28

Rose Run 5K

8-10 a.m.

Rose Run Park, New Albany

www.roserun5k.com

The inaugural, family-friendly run comes free of charge. All donations made will be used to support community health services and Healthy New Albany programming. Both walkers and runners are welcome.

Aug. 28-29

WonderBus 2021

Noon-10 p.m.

The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.

www.wonderbusfest.com

With a lineup featuring everything from the sugary pop of Kesha and AJR to the alternative rock stylings of Wilco and Grouplove, WonderBus has plenty to offer music fans. 54 acres of outdoor space make this an ideal location for a return to large scale concerts.

Aug. 28

Brewdog Annual General Mayhem

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

BrewDog DogTap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.shopusa.brewdog.com

A day of music, food and, of course, craft beer. Annual General Mayhem brings together BrewDogs’ beloved brews with food trucks and a lineup of alternative rock that’s topped by national acts Dr. Dog and Superchunk but grounded with local favorites including Snarls, Angela Perley and Dana.

Aug. 28

Wag! Fest

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Prairie Oaks Metro Park, 2755 Amity Rd., Hilliard

www.wagfest.com

A celebration of canine-human friendship that brings together people, dogs and related organizations and businesses. The festival describes itself as Ohio’s largest event for helping dogs in need. Don’t have a dog? Wag! Fest also connects potential adopters and donors with dog-serving rescue groups.

Save the Date: Sept. 10

Night of Chocolate

6:30 p.m.

www.cancersupportohio.org

Does it get better than chocolate? A luxurious night for enjoying delicious desserts. A five-course dinner prepared by the award-winning chefs of Hollywood Casino and emcees from NBC4 highlight this benefit for Cancer Support community of Central Ohio.

