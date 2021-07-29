Festivals & Events | Artistry to flow at the Ohio Creatives Festival

July 30-31
Ohio Creatives Festival
Panels: Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Live music: Saturday and Sunday, all evening
Film: Room B: Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Room C: 10 a.m.-4:35 p.m.
Creatives Meet Up: Saturday, 4-5 p.m.
Multiple venues, Dublin
Enjoy panels from the best in music and film, watch live music and engage in a networking session to get your name out there.
Columbus Food & Wine Festival
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.
Get a taste of the best wine in the country and the best cuisine in Columbus at this two-day, free admission event.
Aug. 1
Family Day Festival
2:30-6:30 p.m.
Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Sq.
Join the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission for an induction ceremony, activities, food trucks and a free live performance from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.
Aug. 4-8
Dublin Irish Days - Next Week!
Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.