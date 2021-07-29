Festivals & Events | Artistry to flow at the Ohio Creatives Festival

July 30-31

Ohio Creatives Festival

Panels: Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Live music: Saturday and Sunday, all evening

Film: Room B: Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Room C: 10 a.m.-4:35 p.m.

Creatives Meet Up: Saturday, 4-5 p.m.

Multiple venues, Dublin

www.ohiocreativesfestival.com

Enjoy panels from the best in music and film, watch live music and engage in a networking session to get your name out there.

Columbus Food & Wine Festival

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

www.columbusfoodwine.com

Get a taste of the best wine in the country and the best cuisine in Columbus at this two-day, free admission event.

Aug. 1

Family Day Festival

2:30-6:30 p.m.

Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Sq.

www.columbusunderground.com

Join the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission for an induction ceremony, activities, food trucks and a free live performance from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Aug. 4-8

Dublin Irish Days - Next Week!

www.dublinirishfestival.org

