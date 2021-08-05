Festivals & Events | Commemorate the fallen and heroes of 9/11

Aug. 4-Sept. 1

9/11 Memorial Exhibit

Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

www.nationalvmm.org

Pay tribute to those who were killed in 9/11 at this exhibit, which is a replica model of the World Trade Center plaza. Visit here for ticket information.

Aug. 4-8

Dublin Irish Days

Theater: Wednesday-Saturday, 7 p.m.

5K: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Concerts: Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight; Saturday, 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

Dubcrawl: Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, 1-8 p.m.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Exude the Irish spirit with music, theater, drinks and a 5K.

Aug. 7

Columbus Women & Girls’ Fest

2-7 p.m.

Maroon Arts Group Box Park, 925 Mt. Vernon Ave.

www.cbuswgfest.org

Come celebrate women and girl leaders in cultural arts, and learn more about personal empowerment, coalition building and community sustainability.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.