Festivals & Events | Sangria, sneakers and family fun

Aug. 19 and Aug. 21

Charles Kleibacker Film Festival

6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

The ninth annual Charles Kleibacker Film Festival celebrates the legacy of Kleibacker as a fashion designer and icon. This year will feature the 77 minute film Paris is Burning, a documentary about the 1980s NYC drag scene among the Black and Latino communities. Tickets are $5 and refreshments will be provided.

Divya Agrawal via Unsplash

Columbus Sangria Festival

Aug. 21

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbussangriafestival.com

The second Annual Columbus Sangria Festival is here! Join other sangria lovers for a day filled with arts, love entertainments and, of course, drinks. Tickets are $30 each.

Uptown Untapped: The Prohibition Edition

Aug. 21

5-10 p.m.

State Street and Main Street, Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

This event commemorates the City of Westerville’s contributions to the 18th Amendment of the Constitution with a selection of local craft breweries and food and music.

Diabetes Dash

Aug. 22

8:30 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.runsignup.com

Race in the third annual Diabetes Dash 5k to raise funds and awareness for type 1 diabetes. Proceeds will be donated to the Southern and Central Ohio chapter of JDRF. The dash also offers a virtual option.

New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation Inaugural Family Day

Aug. 22

1-4 p.m.

Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.naparks.org

Join New Albany Parks and Rec for a fun afternoon of family activities such as kickball, cornhole, inflatables and more!

Sneaker Freaks

Aug. 22

1-6 p.m.

Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.sneakerfreakscolumbus.com

Stop by the Sneaker Freaks convention to see sports shoes from collectors nationwide. Who knows, you may even find the perfect pair to buy! Tickets are $12 online and $20 at the door.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.