Festivals & Events | Tomato & Eco festivals and bourbon tasting

Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Aug. 12-14

Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

www.reytomatofest.com

Attend the city’s traditional festival, and enjoy a multitude of events, from the lauded tomato contest to the car and bike show.

EcoFest

Aug. 14

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Town Center Park at Park Street and Arbutus Avenue, Grove City

www.grovecityohio.org

Learn more about how to live a greener life with interactive activities, including healthy eating demonstrations and a discussion on alternative energy production.

Bourbon Tasting BBQ, Brew and Bourbon Crawl

Aug. 14

3-10 p.m.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Grove City Town Center is hosting another can’t-miss event on the corner of Arbutus and Park Street: the annual Bourbon Tasting. The Grove City Town Center venue is a great place to be a bourbon-tasting beginner, with eight samples for just $30. Attendees can learn what they like from several varieties before investing in an entire bottle.

Uptown Untapped: The Prohibition Edition

Aug. 21

5-10 p.m.

State Street and Main Street, Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Save the date for this event that commemorates the City of Westerville’s contributions to the 18th Amendment of the Constitution with a selection of local craft breweries and food and music. Don't forget to enter to our contest to win tickets to this event!

