Arts & Music | Gallery Hop, Dublin concerts and fashion show

Sept. 4

Annual Cancer Awareness Fashion Show and Performance

2-6 p.m.

Eastland Mall, 2740 B Eastland Mall, Columbus

www.kaysvisions.com

Kay's Vision presents a Fashion Show with an incorporation of a special play bringing to light the many struggles that we as a human race face no matter the color, ethnicity or culture. This play shows the struggles but represents the strength of survival. Please join us as we gather together for this once-in-a-lifetime experience with food, drinks, dance, music, prizes and more.

Sept. 4

Hilltop Art Hop

6-9 p.m.

3060 Gallery, 3060 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH, 43204

www.3060gallery.com/hilltop-art-hop-september-2021

Join 3060 Galley for the September Featured Artist show with painter Marvin Daniels and photographer Darlene Yeager-Torre with music by the Columbus Koto Ensemble. The OSU Circle K Alumni Society will be providing light refreshments and Leedership Consulting will be serving ONEHOPE wines. For more information on ONEHOPE wines visit the event link: https://www.onehopewine.com/event/110669. Any ONEHOPE wine purchased after the event will help fund scholarships for current OSU Circle K students.

Sept. 4

Short North September Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m.

www.instagram.com/ShortNorthArtsDistrict/

Check out this month’s Short North virtual Gallery Hop. To participate, follow @ShortNorthArtsDistrict on Instagram account or the Short North Arts District Facebook and click the SNAD profile image to watch all the Virtual Gallery Hop Stories, including snippets of artwork for sale and behind-the-scenes content from local galleries and arts groups, spring styles, products and treats from local businesses, plus special performances.

Sept. 4

Lady A: What a Song Can Do Tour 2021

6-11 p.m.

Express Live! 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of Country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The multi-Platinum band continues that same momentum with their latest “What a Song Can Do,” featuring their current climbing single, “Like A Lady.”

Sept. 5

Sundays at Scioto: Heidi Burson

5-6:30 p.m.

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Heidi Burson travels from Nashville to her home state of Ohio to share her powerful voice and soulful style inspired by singers such as Etta James and Aretha Franklin. She is an award-winning artist and songwriter with two self-produced full-length albums. Burson has toured across the U.S., UK and Europe including features at Scotland’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has performed at various festivals, concert series and notable venues such as the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, the 100 Club in London, BB King’s and the Ruine Senftenburg Castle in Austria.

