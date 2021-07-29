Arts & Music | Listen to OSU’s marching band pre-football season

July 30-31

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and rock out to the stylings of “The Best Damn Band in the Land” while watching fireworks. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 614-469-0939.

Aug. 1

Concerts on the Green: The Deeptones

7-8:30 p.m.

Village Green, corner of High Street & Dublin-Granville Road

www.worthington.org

Bask in the infectious energy of 11-piece funk band The Deeptones at this free, family-friendly concert.

Aug. 6

The Jazz Arts Group: Gospel, Blues & Rock & Roll

8 p.m.

Virtual or Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra as it pays homage to the pioneers of blues, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll, including Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye and more. Don't forget to enter our Weekly Win for two tickets!

