Arts & Music | Evolution Theatre presents Sons & Lovers in Dublin

July 22-30
Sons & Lovers
7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday
2 p.m., Sunday
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
www.Dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Evolution Theatre presents Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke is a comedy about the relationship between a mother, son and their lovers.
July 23
Summer Fun in Rose Run: Nature Trail Concert
10 a.m., Friday
Nature Trail Play Area, 200 Market St., New Albany
Pair music from the New Albany Symphony with playtime in the park.
July 23
The Fabulous Johnson Brothers
8 p.m., Friday
Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville
www.facebook.com/thefabulousJohnsonBrothers
See The Fabulous Johnson Brothers band perform at Harry Buffalo.
July 24
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Series (Picnic with the Pops)
8 p.m., Saturday
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Grab a blanket and join Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton at the Columbus Commons for an evening of pop, rock, soul and symphony. Tickets can be purchased online.
July 25
Concerts on the Green
7 p.m., Sunday
Village Green, Corner of High Street & Dublin-Granville Road
The Worthington Parks & Recreation hosts a free, family friendly concert on the northwest quadrant of Village Green.
July 25
Music @ the Museum
1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Westerville Symphony Oboist Axl Pons will pair a performance of Inner Voices by Mark Kilstofte with artwork by James R. Hopkins. Museum admission is free on Sundays.
Stephen Pariser
NEXT WEEK: July 30
Big Band Bash
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Check out this comeback celebration with many of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s favorite players and favorite hits including jazz standards to fresh new versions of classic tunes featuring British-born vocalist Helen Welch.
Joining in the fun are two talented young artists who are both winners of the Hank Marr High School Jazz Award: drummer Simon Metzger (2020 winner) and guitarist Mason Bryant (2021 winner).
