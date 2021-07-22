Arts & Music | Evolution Theatre presents Sons & Lovers in Dublin

July 22-30

Sons & Lovers

7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday

2 p.m., Sunday

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.Dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Evolution Theatre presents Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke is a comedy about the relationship between a mother, son and their lovers.

July 23

Summer Fun in Rose Run: Nature Trail Concert

10 a.m., Friday

Nature Trail Play Area, 200 Market St., New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Pair music from the New Albany Symphony with playtime in the park.

July 23

The Fabulous Johnson Brothers

8 p.m., Friday

Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville

www.facebook.com/thefabulousJohnsonBrothers

See The Fabulous Johnson Brothers band perform at Harry Buffalo.

July 24

Michael Bolton: The Symphony Series (Picnic with the Pops)

8 p.m., Saturday

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Grab a blanket and join Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton at the Columbus Commons for an evening of pop, rock, soul and symphony. Tickets can be purchased online.

July 25

Concerts on the Green

7 p.m., Sunday

Village Green, Corner of High Street & Dublin-Granville Road

www.worthington.org

The Worthington Parks & Recreation hosts a free, family friendly concert on the northwest quadrant of Village Green.

July 25

Music @ the Museum

1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Westerville Symphony Oboist Axl Pons will pair a performance of Inner Voices by Mark Kilstofte with artwork by James R. Hopkins. Museum admission is free on Sundays.

Stephen Pariser

NEXT WEEK: July 30

Big Band Bash

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Check out this comeback celebration with many of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s favorite players and favorite hits including jazz standards to fresh new versions of classic tunes featuring British-born vocalist Helen Welch.

Joining in the fun are two talented young artists who are both winners of the Hank Marr High School Jazz Award: drummer Simon Metzger (2020 winner) and guitarist Mason Bryant (2021 winner).

