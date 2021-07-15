Arts & Music | The Deeptones at Thompson Park

July 15

Summer Fun in Rose Run

6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday

Scenic Overlook, 200 Market St.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Join members of New Albany Symphony for a performance at the Scenic Overlook, located in the eastern portion of Rose Run Park.

July 15

Music in the Parks: The Deeptones

7-8:30 p.m., Thursday

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Enjoy Tortilla and Kona Ice food trucks while listening to the funky The Deeptones. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

July 16

All the Colors of Columbus

5:30 p.m., Friday

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbussymphony.com

In partnership with the Thiossane Institute and the Gay Men’s Chorus, The Columbus Symphony presents All the Colors of Columbus. Pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m.

July 16

2021 Summer Sizzle Concert

7-8:30 p.m., Friday

Town Center Park, 3387 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

This weekend’s free, open-air concert will feature Lords of Literature, a classic rock band.

July 17

Saturday Art Brunch

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday

3060 Gallery, 3060 W. Broad St.

3060gallery.com

Enjoy food from Broke Johnny food truck, live music by the Rubin Traylor Ensemble and jewelry from Patricia Kohler.

July 17

Art Market

Noon-3 p.m., Saturday

Taft’s Brewpourium, 440 W. Broad St.

www.taftsbeer.com

Support local artists at Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus. Get $1 off pints when you buy a piece of art.

July 17

Brenden Spivey Opening Reception

4-8 p.m., Saturday

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B

www.localohioart.com

Local artist Brenden Spivey’s opening reception is free to attend.

July 17

Picnic with the Pops: Tito Puente Jr. and Campanas de America

8 p.m., Saturday

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Hear Mariachi Campanas de America and Tito Puente Jr. at the Columbus Commons in a night filled with traditional music, dress and dancing. Tickets for lawn and table seating can be purchased online.

