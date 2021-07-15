Arts & Music | The Deeptones at Thompson Park

July 15
Summer Fun in Rose Run
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday
Scenic Overlook, 200 Market St.
Join members of New Albany Symphony for a performance at the Scenic Overlook, located in the eastern portion of Rose Run Park.
Courtesy of The Deeptones
July 15
Music in the Parks: The Deeptones
7-8:30 p.m., Thursday
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Enjoy Tortilla and Kona Ice food trucks while listening to the funky The Deeptones. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
July 16
All the Colors of Columbus
5:30 p.m., Friday
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
In partnership with the Thiossane Institute and the Gay Men’s Chorus, The Columbus Symphony presents All the Colors of Columbus. Pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m.
July 16
2021 Summer Sizzle Concert
7-8:30 p.m., Friday
Town Center Park, 3387 Park St.
This weekend’s free, open-air concert will feature Lords of Literature, a classic rock band.
July 17
Saturday Art Brunch
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday
3060 Gallery, 3060 W. Broad St.
Enjoy food from Broke Johnny food truck, live music by the Rubin Traylor Ensemble and jewelry from Patricia Kohler.
July 17
Art Market
Noon-3 p.m., Saturday
Taft’s Brewpourium, 440 W. Broad St.
Support local artists at Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus. Get $1 off pints when you buy a piece of art.
July 17
Brenden Spivey Opening Reception
4-8 p.m., Saturday
Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B
Local artist Brenden Spivey’s opening reception is free to attend.
July 17
Picnic with the Pops: Tito Puente Jr. and Campanas de America
8 p.m., Saturday
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Hear Mariachi Campanas de America and Tito Puente Jr. at the Columbus Commons in a night filled with traditional music, dress and dancing. Tickets for lawn and table seating can be purchased online.
Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.