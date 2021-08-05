Arts & Music | Jazz it up this weekend

Aug. 5

Heritage Music Festival: Thumpdaddy

5-8 p.m.

Mayme Moore Park, 835 Mt. Vernon Ave.

www.kingsartcomplex.com

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to this free-of-charge performance, and let Columbus-based, one-man funk band Thumpdaddy energize your soul.

Aug. 6

The Jazz Arts Group: Gospel, Blues & Rock & Roll

8 p.m.

Virtual or Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.com

Join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra as it pays homage to the pioneers of blues, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll, including Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye and more.

Aug. 8

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Drive, Pickerington

www.ci,pickerington.oh.us

Bring chairs, blankets and some friends, and rock out with the John Schwab Party Band at this free community event.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.