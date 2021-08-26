Arts & Music | Galleries, concerts and the amphitheater

Aug. 26-29

Pieces

Emergent Art and Craft, 14 E. Lincoln St.

www.emergentartcraft.com

A painter, baker and cake decorator, Luke Boyd’s work blurs the line between art and dessert with hyper-realism, indulgence and unexpected emotional layers. The exhibit finishes its run Aug. 29.

Aug. 28

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Heights, Grandview Avenue between 1st and 5th avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

Grandview comes alive with a night market highlighting the areas best dining and shopping complete with live music, activities for kids and food trucks. Grandview Hop is free and open to all ages.

Aug. 26-29

Exhibit Deux

Innis House, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., Westerville

www.donscottgallery.weebly.com

Don Scott’s second exhibit at Innis House in Westerville’s Inniswood Metro Gardens, Exhibit Deux combines two diverse series by the artist. Transformative Impressions shows polaroid prints while Variegated Visions combines new and old work all showing for the first time at Innis House. The exhibit runs through Aug. 29.

Aug. 29

Sundays at Scioto: Turn it Up

5-6:30 p.m.

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Head to Scioto Park for a free performance by Turn It Up, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. Named after the famous opening comment of “Sweet Home Alabama,” Turn It Up pays homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s classic, southern rock.

Aug. 31

Amp Up the Arts: The Dedication of the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater

4:30-7 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 W. Granville St., New Albany

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

The dedication will feature a brief program before food trucks and live music continue the celebration of the new central Ohio performing arts venue. Rotating entertainment will include the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, student performers and more.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.