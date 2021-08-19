Arts & Music | Concerts, crafts and camera clicks

Aug. 19

New Albany Symphony Scenic Overlook Concerts

6:30 p.m.

Scenic Overlook, 200 Market St.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Join the New Albany Symphony with dinner from the Farmer’s Market food trucks as they lead an impromptu free performance at the Scenic Overlook. Parking is free in Market Square.

Aug. 21

Women Behind the Lens

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

The CMA’s newest exhibition features five decades of work by 19 different female artists in the field of photography. Entry to the museum and exhibition is $26 for adults. The exhibit will be on display starting this Saturday through May.

Aug. 21

Pop-Up Market with Craftin’ Outlaws

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.craftinoutlaws.com

Local artists and artisans from Craftin’s Outlaws will set up shop this Saturday outside the CMA. Shop unique and locally made art at the market and check back for future events with rotating vendors.

Courtesy of Dublin Arts Council

Aug. 22

Sundays at Scioto: George Barrie Band

5-6:30 p.m.

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Head to Scioto Park for a free performance by the rock and blues group George Barrie Band, founded by an alum of Dublin Coffman High School! WCBE music director Maggie Brennan recommended the group as one of the best local performers.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.