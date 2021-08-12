Arts & Music | Enjoy Classic rock 'n' roll this weekend

Aug. 13

Summer Sizzle Concert Series: Marquis 66

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3387 Park St., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Cozy up with a blanket and join central Ohio-based Marquis 66 as it presents classic rock ‘n’ roll tunes from the ’50s-’80s – and maybe even some goodies from beyond.

Aug. 14

SUMMER614

3-11 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

http://www.summer614.com/

Bring a chair to this festival, where the stars of R&B and hip-hop will light up the stage. Featuring performances by Ja Rule, Too $hort, Mike Jones and more.

Aug. 14

Lee Brice with Ashley McBryde

1 p.m.

Flannagan’s, 6835 Caine Rd., Dublin

www.flannagans.com

Join country singer Lee Brice with special guest Ashley McBryde as they, and a handful of openers, provide a day of soulful, meaningful music. General admission tickets cost $45.

Aug. 15

Sundays at Scioto: The Brit Pack

5-6:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Kick off the Sundays at Scioto season with classics from across the sea. Bring a blanket or chair to this free event and watch this quartet perform iconic hits from some of the best British acts to ever grace the stage, from The Beatles to Queen and David Bowie.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.