Celebrating Mother’s Day in Columbus

Mother’s Day in Columbus means a full weekend of ways to celebrate the mother figures in your life. From hands-on experiences such as floral design and painting classes to tea parties, races and live entertainment, the city offers something for every kind of celebration. Many events highlight local businesses and experiences, encouraging people to create meaningful moments beyond traditional gifts. Here are a few:

Paint & Chime Mother’s Day Workshop

Expand Experience Columbus

Fri.-Sat., May 8-9

Fri. 7-8:30 p.m.

Sat. 4:30-6 p.m.

Bliss in a Bottle, 418 E. Mound St.

Head to Bliss in a Bottle to create your own wind chime using reclaimed, wine crate wood while enjoying a curated flight of wine and chocolate pairings with your loved one(s).

Expand USA Race Timing

Mother’s Day 5k & A Mile That Matters

Sat., May 9

8:30 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Join Sanctuary Night, a local non-profit organization that supports and empowers vulnerable women, at Genoa Park for a 5K event that honors the resiliency of mothers and women alike.

Expand Franklin Park Conservatory

Mother’s Day Flowerpot Craft

Sat., May 9

11 a.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Paint a flowerpot and plant a fresh flower as a lovely Mother’s Day gift at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Mother’s Day Tea in the Topiary Garden 2026

Expand Art Makes Columbus

Sat.-Sun., May 9-10

2 p.m.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Enjoy tea and cookies at Columbus’ Topiary Park, which re-imagines Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, while the Columbus Modern Dance Company performs site-inspired dances.

Expand Rossi Kitchen + Bar

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sun., May 10

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Rossi Kitchen + Bar, 895 N. High St.

Head to The Rossi Kitchen + Bar for a rare, early opening and a three-course brunch.

Expand Brush Crazy

Brush Crazy Bring Your Mom

Sun., May 10

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Brush Crazy, 1299 Bethel Rd.

Invite a loved one to join you for a day painting canvas, wood, mosaics and more with Brush Crazy’s Mother’s Day deals.

Expand Franklin Park Conservatory

Flowers for Mom: A Mother’s Day Celebration

Sun., May 10

1-3 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Create a small floral arrangement as a family and enjoy brunch-inspired snacks at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Expand Columbus Museum of Art

Mother’s Day Mélange: Jazz with Strings Attached

Sun., May 10

2-4 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Join the Tony Hagood Quartet and Tony Hagood Chamber Orchestra at the Columbus Museum of Art to experience a unique, genre-blending program with your loved one(s) on Mother’s Day.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.