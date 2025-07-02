Celebrate the Fourth of July with Red, White & Blues

× Expand JAG

Join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for Red, White & Blues as part of its summer concert series at the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater.

Enjoy an evening filled with contemporary and traditional American music. Since Jazz is considered the first original American art form, it’s a perfect way to celebrate this Fourth of July. The night will be packed with America’s favorite patriotic tunes. Hear fan favorite songs including “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Armed Forces Melody,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Buckeye fan favorite, “Hang on Sloopy.”

The performance begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. for tables and premium admission. Limited table seating is available for purchase.

Arrive early to enjoy the smooth sounds of the Columbus Youth Jazz All Stars for its opening act starting at 6:45 p.m.

Red, White & Blues will feature gospel and soul vocalist Quan Howell along with special guest conductor Zach Compston. This will be Compston’s first time leading the CJO. Compston is vice president of education and community engagement for the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus.

You are highly encouraged to bring your own food and drinks. Alcoholic beverages are permitted. If you forget to bring your own food and refreshments, check out the GLS Food Truck and Manden Ice Cream truck for food available for purchase.

Visit the Jazz Arts Group website for ticket information.

If you miss this performance, be sure to check out the CJO’s final summer concert at Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater on August 23, the Big Band Dance Party. This high energy show invites you to get up and dance. Bring your friends, family, your favorite refreshments and enjoy a night filled with dance hall tunes of the big band era.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.