Celebrate Dublin’s Best of the Bus winners at the city’s Irish Festival

While in town for the five-time award winning Dublin Irish Festival, July 31-Aug. 2, check out other first-place favorites chosen by your fellow CityScene readers.

Expand Roosters Wings

Best Wings – Roosters Wings

7110 Sawmill Rd., Columbus, OH

Grab some first-place wings for a quick bite and check on major league baseball and golf tours while out on the town.

Best Tacos – Condado Tacos

102 N High St., Dublin, OH

Enjoy chips, smoked cheddar queso and a frozen margarita or a mocktail to commemorate the summer.

Best Steaks – Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

6360 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH

Top off your night by discovering why central Ohio residents say the best steaks are cooked here.

Expand Grater's Ice Cream

Best Ice Cream – Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Metro Pl. S, Dublin, OH

Dessert never hurt: stop at Graeter’s for a scoop of ice cream and toppings to cool off after a day in the sun.

Expand Mikey's Late Night Slice

Best Slice – Mikey’s Late Night Slice

6562 Riverside Dr., Dublin, OH

Hanging out with friends late after the festivities? Until 3 a.m., you can stop at Mikey’s to grab a slice of pizza, … or two … or three.

Best Coffee – Fox in the Snow Cafe

38 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH

Before starting your morning shopping at the festival’s vendors, fill up with a hand-made pastry and a strawberry matcha to make sure you’re good to go.

Best Realtors – The Mathias Team (Cutler Real Estate)

220 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH

For aspiring home buyers, sellers and/or those needing honest real estate advice, the local realtors with the Mathias Team are more than happy to assist.

Expand Pins Mechanical Co.

Best Food and Fun – Pins Mechanical Co.

6558 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH

Still have some energy after trying out Irish dancing? Freshen up on your pinball skills or have the kids throw down with Foosball.

Exhausted all the options in Dublin? Check out the full list of Best of the Bus winners around central Ohio.

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.