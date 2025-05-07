CCAD seniors showcase collections at annual fashion show

× Expand CCAD

Columbus takes to the catwalk as the Columbus College of Art & Design prepares to host its annual fashion show on May 15 at the Joseph V. Canzani Center. The show uplifts the work of CCAD seniors in the Fashion Design program who have spent months prepping each individual look for the runway. CCAD invites fashion and art enthusiasts to be among the first to view work from designers that will shape the future of fashion in Columbus and beyond.

“This year’s collections showcase not only exceptional technical skills but also forward-thinking ideas that challenge industry norms,” says Suzanne Cotton, a full-time faculty member at CCAD since 2006 and chair of Fashion Design.

The show will feature eight designers whose work embodies the daring artistry that characterizes runway fashion. Each designer shapes their collection through their personal fashion journey. No two looks will be the same, making for an evening of excitement and innovation for everyone.

One such designer is Leslie Navarro, whose collection Hasta La Raíz will take the stage as a tribute to her cultural roots. Navarro, a Columbus native, uses a mixture of silk, hemp and cotton fabrics coupled with embroidery and hand painting techniques to highlight her Mexican heritage through fashion. She seeks to elevate first-generation Americans by joining the inherent beauty of her culture with the visual element of fashion design.

Other designers, such as Macy Cloer, use their collections to emphasize the importance of sustainability in fashion. A self-taught designer, Cloer honed her craft at CCAD. Her collection titled Anthurium utilizes deadstock and salvaged denim to create unique sculptural styles. She pairs the denim with other recycled materials such as aluminum and even human hair to embellish her pieces.

Attendees are not just passive spectators, but also active supporters of the development of future Columbus designers. Every ticket sold contributes to CCAD student scholarships, ensuring that Columbus remains a focal point for artistic education and innovation.

From elegant bridal styles to groovy 70s aesthetics, the CCAD fashion show has something for hardcore fashionistas and casual viewers alike who are looking to support creativity and design in Columbus.

Tickets to the show as well as information about the featured designers can be found at http://fashionshow.ccad.edu.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.