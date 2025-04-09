CAPA hosts a free Day of the Children celebration

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Dan Mitchell Day of the Children

Worldwide adoption of Día De Los Niños (Day of the Children) began in Mexico in 1925 as a national day of observance to honor, celebrate, protect and uplift children. Designated on April 30, this spring tradition has become popular across the globe.

While some Day of the Children celebrations focus on child education and literacy, many more so resemble festivals and parties.

Join the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) on Sunday, April 13 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., for its third annual Day of the Children jubilee. CAPA will host activities and performances of music, dance, art and science in honor of the value children bring to the community.

Because Day of the Children signifies revelry of cultural diversity and education, this local event strives to connect families and children to the world of learning, says CAPA Director of Education and Engagement Amy Handra.

“We are excited to once again participate in this international movement committed to the welfare of all children,” Handra says.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Dan Mitchell

Activities will open to the public at 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Ballroom. Young artists might participate in crafts with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland or visit Evan Smith for balloon art. The more experimental types will be excited to see various science demonstrations with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI).

Day of the Children performances include an instruction and presentation from Ballet Folclórico Xochihua, a local Mexican folk-dance group seeking to share Mexican tradition, as well as an instrument petting zoo led by the Columbus Symphony.

Perhaps the most anticipated performance is a free show by acclaimed Latin duo 123 Andrés. These Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning bilingual musicians, Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria, encourage language learning through their songs and Scholastic published children’s books.

Perfect for Day of the Children’s literacy advocacy, 123 Andrés’ children’s books are derived from their popular songs and motivate learning through reading and writing. Some of 123 Andres’ book titles include Hola, Amigo (Hello, Friend) and Diez Pajaritos (Ten Little Birds).

The duo’s music inspires curiosity through new musical methods and instruments as well as lyrics about geography, social studies and Spanish. The musicians pride themselves on bringing children and adults alike to their feet to sing, dance and celebrate culture.

Food will be available from Dos Hermanos Food Truck and drawings will present families with the opportunity to win ticket prizes to STOMP, COSI, Columbus Symphony's Popcorn Pops, the Columbus Museum of Art and more.

Though the event is free, guests should register in advance at www.capa.com, as space is limited.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.