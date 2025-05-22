CAPA Announces Schedule for Summer Movie Series

Expand Marnie

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) invites Columbus residents to join in celebrating its 56th Summer Movie Series at the Ohio Theater.

This series is the longest running classic film series in the country, spanning across decades of film, from the psychological mystery of Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie to a trip through the galaxy with Obi-Wan Kenobi. The diverse range of films will have audiences laughing, crying and perched on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

The film screenings include 10 series premiers, six films celebrating significant anniversaries, a silent film and even screenings of classic cartoons. Select films will be presented on 35 mm, allowing audiences to experience the rare magic of cinema on real film.

For horror fanatics, the lineup includes a special presentation of Alien (1979) with prerecorded commentary by Fritz the Nite Owl as part of Frite Nite Friday with Fritz.

In addition to offering a night of film, the event features pre-show entertainment by Clark Wilson, celebrating his 34th year as a featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series. David Fleischer, a central Ohio native and associate organist for the Ohio Theater, will also perform as part of the pre-show festivities.

The experience isn’t just limited to the theater seats. CAPA will offer free guided tours of the historic Ohio Theater accompanied by a light show and organ demonstration. First-floor-only tours are also available for patrons with mobility concerns.

The event also provides special services such as audio description at no extra cost for audience members who are visually impaired. Patrons can also use ListenWIFI with headphones or earbuds to stream high-quality audio directly from their cell phones.

Tickets are currently available in packs of ten and are good for any film combination. Single tickets will go on sale June 2. Patrons can purchase tickets in person at the CAPA ticket center, online at www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469 0939.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.