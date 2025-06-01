CAPA announces 2025 Summer Movie Series schedule

The 2025 Summer Movie Series will run June 13 – August 24 at the historic Ohio Theatre and feature 28 films.

Tickets are currently available in packs of 10 and are good for any film combination. Single tickets will go on sale June 2. Patrons can purchase tickets in-person at the CAPA ticket center, online at www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469 0939.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) invites you to join in celebrating its 56th Summer Movie Series at the Ohio Theatre. The diverse range of films will have audiences laughing, crying and on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

As the longest-running classic film series in the country, the series presents films that originally premiered decades ago, from the psychological mystery of Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie to a trip through the galaxy with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The film screenings include 10 series premiers, six films celebrating significant anniversaries, a silent film with live musical accompaniment and even screenings of classic cartoons. Select films will be presented on 35 mm film, allowing audiences to experience the magic of cinema history.

For horror fanatics, the lineup includes a special presentation of Alien (1979) with a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre as part of Frite Nite Friday with Fritz.

In addition to offering a night of film, showings feature pre-show entertainment by Clark Wilson, celebrating his 34th year as a featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series.

CAPA will also offer free guided tours of the historic Ohio Theatre, accompanied by a light show and organ demonstration. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, send an email to sms@capa.com with the number of people in your party and preferred tour date. First-floor-only tours are also available for patrons with mobility challenges.

CAPA also provides accessability services such as audio descriptions at no extra cost for audience members who are visually-impaired. Patrons can also use ListenWIFI with headphones or earbuds to stream high-quality audio directly from their cell phones.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.