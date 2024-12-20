Can't-Miss Movies of 2024

2025 is just around the corner, but before the curtains close on 2024, make sure you don't miss these films in theaters and streaming now.

Catch Before Christmas

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Release Date: December 13

Rated: PG-13

The Lord of the Rings is back to the big screen with this new release. Set 183 years before the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim follows Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan, as he and his people make a valiant last stand against Wulf, a vengeful Dunlending lord, at the ancient fortress of the Hornburg—later known as Helm's Deep. Amid the escalating danger, Helm's daughter, Héra, rises to lead the resistance, determined to protect her people from total annihilation.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Release Date: December 20

Rated: PG

For video game lovers or those with little ones, check out the newest Sonic film. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follows Sonic, Tails and Knuckles as they join forces to face Shadow the Hedgehog, a powerful new foe with a mysterious past linked to Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather. As Shadow seeks revenge for the loss of his friend Maria, the heroes must overcome their differences to protect Earth from destruction and uncover the importance of love and teamwork.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: December 20

Rated: PG

We all know the story of Simba, but have you ever wondered how his dad came to be king? In Mufasa: The Lion King, young Mufasa, an orphaned cub, embarks on an epic journey after meeting Taka, a lion heir to a royal bloodline. Together with a group of misfits, they navigate challenges and discover their destinies.

Christmas Day Releases

A Complete Unknown

Release Date: December 25

Rated: R

Hollywood's latest biopic centers around folk and rock music legend Bob Dylan. Set in the early 60s, A Complete Unknown depicts a 19-year-old Bob Dylan, played by Timothee Chalamet, as he moves from Minnesota to New York to pursue a career in music. A Complete Unknown provides an intimate portrayal of Dylan's transformative years as he skyrockets into fame at a young age.

Babygirl

Release Date: December 25

Rate: R

Babygirl is a compelling drama about Sonia, a powerful CEO navigating the complexities of life in New York City, as she grapples with her desires, family and relationships. As she becomes entangled with a charismatic intern, Sonia is forced to confront her past and the emotional wounds that shape her future. The film dives into themes of self-discovery, love and the struggle for independence in an unforgiving world.

Still in Theaters

