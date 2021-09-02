Cafe hosts event to support trafficking survivors

What started as a single food truck bought to employ and empower survivors of human trafficking has grown into a catering group with a brick-and-mortar cafe – all run by survivors.

Freedom a la Cart pairs a multitude of creative food items, such as blueberry chia bowls served with apricot jam and rosemary breakfast sandwiches with lemon aioli, with a mission to directly aid survivors of human trafficking, according to its website. The organization’s annual fundraiser, Eat Up Columbus, will serve as a culmination of both of those focuses on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

After COVID-19 led to the cancelation of last year’s event, this year will see the event held outside for the first time.

“Eat Up Columbus has been Freedom’s annual fundraiser since 2014, and we continue to see it grow and evolve every year,” says Paula Haines, CEO of Freedom a la Cart. “It is so special to see the community and our partners gather to support our mission. This year’s event is extra special because we get to safely come together again in a way that we weren’t able to last year.”

Inspired by the idea of underground restaurants and supper clubs, the location of this dinner party-themed event will be left unknown to participants until the day of Eat Up Columbus. Freedom a la Cart will also partner with local restaurants around Columbus, including Chapman’s Eat Market and Marcella’s, to offer Eat Up Picnic Packages, which will be available for purchase.

Those in attendance are asked to dress in white as a way of symbolizing a blank canvas; a fresh start for survivors employed and served by Freedom a la Cart.

“As Freedom’s sole, annual fundraiser, this night of community collaboration and cause cuisine is a special opportunity to celebrate the women of Freedom and toast to their resilience,” says Kate Finley, founder of Belle Communication and board president of Freedom a la Cart. “Cheers to an inspired evening of intentional conversation and stories that impact.”

Tickets to the fundraising event start at $1,500 per table or $125 per person and can be purchased through Freedom a la Cart’s website. Each ticket will include a seat at the event, entertainment provided by musician Molly Winters, Freedom a la Cart charcuterie and the guest’s choice of beer or wine.

