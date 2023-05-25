Burgeoning group The Hails come to Columbus

Kemba Live has gone through some name changes through the years, but one thing has remained constant through all the turnover. The Basement still sits underneath the larger stage at Kemba Live since the venue's inception.

While the smaller stage may not be a revolving door of showstopping names, The Basement has a history of hosting bands before they explode onto the scene. 21 Pilots, Walk the Moon and Foster the People all made stops in Columbus with a trip down to The Basement.

The Basement itself feels like a house venue, giving an intimate connection between audience and artist that is one-of-a-kind for bands and their fans.

This past Monday we were invited to take a trip down The Basement steps to experience the Columbus debut of a group seeking to leave their mark on the industry.

The Hails brought a groovy style of indie-rock to Columbus in support of The Moss during a stop on their spring tour. Hailing from the dorm rooms at the University of Florida in Gainesville, the group has been working together to harness its sound since its days playing campus house parties.

“We hosted house parties, played weird fraternity events,” says Robbie Kingsley, lead singer of The Hails. “We built up our originals, got a little bit of online success before we left college and started selling out local venues.”

Taking the step from success in a local music scene to touring outside of your hometown is something that takes dedication and talent. Something that the band has never taken for granted.

“At first it was kind of a steady buildup,” says guitarist Dylan McCue. “We started off as a cover band, slowly but surely more and more of our set became originals. Our big break came in 2018 when we released a song called Younger which blew up on Spotify. I think it gave us all the sense that this was something worth pursuing.”

After establishing its footing in the industry, the band looked to move on to touring more of the country, including trips up the East Coast and shows in New York City. 2019 was a year of growth for the band and 2020 looked to be the moment for The Hails to take that next step.

“We were on tour in Boston when the whole world shut down,” Kingsley says. “I’ll never forget that moment in Boston. We haven’t toured that much since then.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge shakeup in the industry, with many small bands failing to find their footing and keep themselves from becoming a piece of history.

“In college we were putting the puzzle pieces together,” says guitarist Franco Solari. “That period just completely scrambled the puzzle. I’d say in the last 12 months I feel like we’re finally back where we were moving forward again.”

While the pressure and stress may have broken many bands, The Hails used the opportunity to focus on its craft and strengthen the business side of things. The members’ dedication to their dreams has allowed them to put themselves in a position to grow since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being able to open for bands like The Happy Fits, The Beaches and The Moss has allowed the band to extend its reach to different audiences.

“I think it’s cool we’re opening for The Happy Fits and we’re opening for The Beaches. Now we’re opening for The Moss. It’s different genres of music. It’s cool that we fit on all those bills,” Kingsley says. “Being able to open is somewhat humbling.”

After speaking with the band, I was able to soak in the magic that The Hails provide for its fans up close and in person. The band’s ability to blend genres was impeccable with exquisite musicianship. A highlight was a powerful rendition of Fiona, which has become a staple of the band’s setlists.

The crowd came early and in great numbers to support the opening act, which is a testament to the love and adoration The Hails have harvested in its fanbase.

“They believe in us, and they buy in,” Kingsley says. “They want to help us succeed in any way they can. Even if it’s just buying a t-shirt.”

With an upcoming album release, The Hails are looking to continue to dazzle crowds on the last leg of its tour.

“We’re putting out a new song called Heaven, it’ll be out early to mid-June,” Kingsley says. “It’s building towards an album. That’s where we’re kind of at. It’s our debut album.”

While the band couldn’t share the name, the album is the culmination of its hard work over the past five years and is sure to be a monumental moment in the history of The Hails. Keep an eye out for its upcoming singles and album release announcement and the next time the group meanders up to the ‘Bus, stop by and catch some of the magic!

