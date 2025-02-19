Broadway musical & Juliet heads to Ohio Theatre

Just when you think you know a classic, there’s always a different side of the story. And & Juliet reminds us of that.

A retelling of a Shakespeare classic, & Juliet highlights an alternative story where Juliet doesn’t end her life after she finds her beloved Romeo dead.

The story is ‘written' and partially performed by William Shakespeare himself alongside his wife, Anne Hathaway, as they craft a new version of this centuries-old tale.

The show is lively and electric, mimicking Broadway shows such as SIX with large-scale musical and dance numbers, female empowerment and historical retelling. The historic influence can be especially seen in the costumes which have nods to old Shakespearean outfits including collars and frills, however each character is given their own fresh look with more modern aspects such as leather jackets and sneakers.

The costumes aren’t the only modern touch as audience members will catch several songs from the past few decades. The way characters infuse songs such as “Roar,” “Since U Been Gone” and “It’s My Life,” is very reminiscent of Moulin Rouge with the lyrics of each song fitting seamlessly into the dialog and story.

As the story unfolds, new characters are introduced that not only impact Juliet, but get their own stories told too. Juliet’s best friends, May and April (played by Shakespeare’s wife), try to guide and be there for their friend while attempting to figure out their own love stories along the way.

May also brings LGBTQIA+ representation to the stage as a non-binary character, played by non-binary performer Nick Drake. The audience watches as May finds themself while finding what, or who, is important to them.

The performers bring a presence to the stage, especially Rachel Simone Webb (Juliet). Anytime she began to sing, every note came out perfectly and every dance move she did landed with the beat every time.

Although the Shakespeare tale is not new to many audiences, & Juliet has only been around for a few years. The show first opened in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, making its way across the pond three years later.

Don't miss your opportunity to catch the show while it is at the Ohio Theatre through Feb. 23.

Rachel Karas is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.