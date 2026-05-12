Broadway in Columbus 2026/2027 Season

After an entertaining 2025/2026 run, Broadway in Columbus is back with 10 more spectacular shows. Featuring the return of Broadway classics such as The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked, as well as more recent hits such as the Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending, and even new musicals such as The Great Gatsby, this season has something for every theater-goer to enjoy.
Find tickets for this season’s shows here.
Broadway Columbus
Death Becomes Her
Oct. 6-11, 2026
Ohio Theatre
Based on the classic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her tells the story of frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, and a secret potion offering eternal youth – at a cost. Using stage magic to replicate iconic moments from the film, this Tony Award-winning new musical is fabulously aesthetic, laughter-filled and a pop culture staple.
Broadway Columbus
Maybe Happy Ending
Nov. 3-8, 2026
Ohio Theatre
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the new Maybe Happy Ending takes place in futuristic Seoul and features a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love – exploring what it truly means to be human.
Broadway Columbus
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Dec. 8-13, 2026
Palace Theatre
Featuring classic songs such as “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” this musical makes for the perfect family outing this holiday season. Narrated by Max the Dog, the audience will be transported into the world of Whoville to learn the true meaning of Christmas.
Broadway Columbus
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Jan. 5-10, 2027
Ohio Theatre
A true story about a secret mission that won WWII, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is a fast-paced, Tony Award-winning comedy taking Broadway by storm. Deemed No. 1 Broadway show of 2025 by Entertainment Weekly, the show has been compared to Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train.
Broadway Columbus
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jan. 30-Feb. 7, 2027
Ohio Theatre
Based on the classic Disney fairytale, this musical brings the timeless tale of Beauty and the Beast to life in all its grandeur – with magical sets, dazzling costumes and a Tony Award-nominated score featuring enduring hits such as “Be Our Guest” that will have audience members of all ages humming along.
Broadway Columbus
The Great Gatsby
Feb. 23-March 3, 2027
Ohio Theatre
A new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby offers an unforgettable journey through the Roaring Twenties. Featuring a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland, this musical tells an extravagant story of love, wealth and tragedy.
Broadway Columbus
Beetlejuice
April 16-18, 2027
Ohio Theatre
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s film, musical comedy Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a recently deceased couple and one iconic, striped-clad demon. Underneath its boisterous façade, Beetlejuice offers a scarily good score and a touching tale about family, love and making the most of every day.
Broadway Columbus
The Phantom of the Opera
May 12-23, 2027
Ohio Theatre
The renowned sound of Andrew Llyod Webber’s legendary musical takes on a new life in the new North America tour of The Phantom of the Opera – widely regarded as one of the most spectacular productions in history. The classic, haunting tale follows a disfigured musical genius and a young soprano, transforming into a story of love, obsession, jealousy and madness.
Broadway Columbus
Hell’s Kitchen
June 15-20, 2027
Ohio Theatre
A new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is set to the rhythm of the 90s – inspired by Keys’ songs and New York upbringing – and follows 17-year-old Ali as she searches for her place in the world. A tale that’s part coming-of-age, part love story between a mother and daughter, the show explores finding yourself and celebrating the community that uplifts you.
Broadway Columbus
Wicked
July 28-Aug. 15, 2027
Ohio Theatre
In this return of Broadway sensation Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz captures the hearts of audiences once again – from its riveting first notes to its final, electrifying moments. An emotional whirlwind with magical visuals, the musical continues to get better each run, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.
Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.