Broadway in Columbus 2026/2027 Season

After an entertaining 2025/2026 run, Broadway in Columbus is back with 10 more spectacular shows. Featuring the return of Broadway classics such as The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked, as well as more recent hits such as the Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending, and even new musicals such as The Great Gatsby, this season has something for every theater-goer to enjoy.

Find tickets for this season’s shows here.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Death Becomes Her

Oct. 6-11, 2026

Ohio Theatre

Based on the classic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her tells the story of frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, and a secret potion offering eternal youth – at a cost. Using stage magic to replicate iconic moments from the film, this Tony Award-winning new musical is fabulously aesthetic, laughter-filled and a pop culture staple.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Maybe Happy Ending

Nov. 3-8, 2026

Ohio Theatre

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the new Maybe Happy Ending takes place in futuristic Seoul and features a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love – exploring what it truly means to be human.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec. 8-13, 2026

Palace Theatre

Featuring classic songs such as “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” this musical makes for the perfect family outing this holiday season. Narrated by Max the Dog, the audience will be transported into the world of Whoville to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Jan. 5-10, 2027

Ohio Theatre

A true story about a secret mission that won WWII, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is a fast-paced, Tony Award-winning comedy taking Broadway by storm. Deemed No. 1 Broadway show of 2025 by Entertainment Weekly, the show has been compared to Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jan. 30-Feb. 7, 2027

Ohio Theatre

Based on the classic Disney fairytale, this musical brings the timeless tale of Beauty and the Beast to life in all its grandeur – with magical sets, dazzling costumes and a Tony Award-nominated score featuring enduring hits such as “Be Our Guest” that will have audience members of all ages humming along.

Expand Broadway Columbus

The Great Gatsby

Feb. 23-March 3, 2027

Ohio Theatre

A new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby offers an unforgettable journey through the Roaring Twenties. Featuring a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland, this musical tells an extravagant story of love, wealth and tragedy.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Beetlejuice

April 16-18, 2027

Ohio Theatre

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s film, musical comedy Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a recently deceased couple and one iconic, striped-clad demon. Underneath its boisterous façade, Beetlejuice offers a scarily good score and a touching tale about family, love and making the most of every day.

Expand Broadway Columbus

The Phantom of the Opera

May 12-23, 2027

Ohio Theatre

The renowned sound of Andrew Llyod Webber’s legendary musical takes on a new life in the new North America tour of The Phantom of the Opera – widely regarded as one of the most spectacular productions in history. The classic, haunting tale follows a disfigured musical genius and a young soprano, transforming into a story of love, obsession, jealousy and madness.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Hell’s Kitchen

June 15-20, 2027

Ohio Theatre

A new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is set to the rhythm of the 90s – inspired by Keys’ songs and New York upbringing – and follows 17-year-old Ali as she searches for her place in the world. A tale that’s part coming-of-age, part love story between a mother and daughter, the show explores finding yourself and celebrating the community that uplifts you.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Wicked

July 28-Aug. 15, 2027

Ohio Theatre

In this return of Broadway sensation Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz captures the hearts of audiences once again – from its riveting first notes to its final, electrifying moments. An emotional whirlwind with magical visuals, the musical continues to get better each run, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.