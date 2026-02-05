Broadway in Columbus 2025/2026 Season

The highly-anticipated 2025/2026 Broadway Columbus season brings ten shows to Ohio and Palace Theatres. From the wizarding world of Harry Potter, to the hills of Austria in the Sound of Music, there's a show for everyone.

Find tickets for this season’s shows here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Oct. 12-26, 2025

Ohio Theatre

This six-time Tony Award-winning play transports the audience into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Follow Harry Potter’s son, Albus, and the son of Potter’s biggest rival, Draco Malfoy, as they embark on an unforgettable journey to right wrongs and prove their worth as wizards.

Some Like It Hot

Nov. 18-23, 2025

Ohio Theatre

After two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee Prohibition-era Chicago aboard a cross-country train for a trip of a lifetime. Be dazzled by songs and dances with this Tony Award-winning musical.

Six

Dec. 16-21, 2025

Palace Theatre

The six wives of Henry VIII take the stage, transforming their heartbreak into pop anthems in this energetic Tony Award-winning musical.

Back to the Future

Jan. 6-11

Ohio Theatre

Travel back in time with this musical adaptation of the classic film, brought to the stage for the first time by the film’s original creators.

Les Misérables

Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Ohio Theatre

Get a glimpse into the lives of those caught in France’s Rebellion of 1832. With French flags raised high, watch as they fight to survive and rewrite their own stories.

The Sound of Music

Feb. 24-March 1

Ohio Theatre

This timeless story and charming score follow the romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family. Directed by a three-time Tony Award-winning director, experience one of the most successful musicals of all time.

The Outsiders

May 17-22

Ohio Theatre

Winner of 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, the musical follows the Greasers and their rivals, the Socs, as tension begins to rise.

Shucked

April 7-12

Ohio Theatre

Satisfy your appetite for a great musical with this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical. This Tony-Award winning musical comedy is sure to keep you full.

Hadestown

May 15-17

Ohio Theatre

Winner of eight Tony Awards, this musical takes you on a journey to the underworld and back with the two mythic tales of the young dreamers, Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Water for Elephants

Jun. 9-14

Ohio Theatre

This gorgeously imaginative musical follows a young man that finds a new home among the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, which takes him beyond his wildest dreams.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.