Broadway in Columbus 2025/2026 Season

The highly-anticipated 2025/2026 Broadway Columbus season brings ten shows to Ohio and Palace Theatres. From the wizarding world of Harry Potter, to the hills of Austria in the Sound of Music, there's a show for everyone.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Oct. 12-26, 2025
Ohio Theatre
This six-time Tony Award-winning play transports the audience into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Follow Harry Potter’s son, Albus, and the son of Potter’s biggest rival, Draco Malfoy, as they embark on an unforgettable journey to right wrongs and prove their worth as wizards.
Some Like It Hot
Nov. 18-23, 2025
Ohio Theatre
After two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee Prohibition-era Chicago aboard a cross-country train for a trip of a lifetime. Be dazzled by songs and dances with this Tony Award-winning musical.
Six
Dec. 16-21, 2025
Palace Theatre
The six wives of Henry VIII take the stage, transforming their heartbreak into pop anthems in this energetic Tony Award-winning musical.
Jan. 6-11
Ohio Theatre
Travel back in time with this musical adaptation of the classic film, brought to the stage for the first time by the film’s original creators.
Jan. 27-Feb. 1
Ohio Theatre
Get a glimpse into the lives of those caught in France’s Rebellion of 1832. With French flags raised high, watch as they fight to survive and rewrite their own stories.
Feb. 24-March 1
Ohio Theatre
This timeless story and charming score follow the romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family. Directed by a three-time Tony Award-winning director, experience one of the most successful musicals of all time.
The Outsiders
May 17-22
Ohio Theatre
Winner of 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, the musical follows the Greasers and their rivals, the Socs, as tension begins to rise.
Shucked
April 7-12
Ohio Theatre
Satisfy your appetite for a great musical with this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical. This Tony-Award winning musical comedy is sure to keep you full.
Hadestown
May 15-17
Ohio Theatre
Winner of eight Tony Awards, this musical takes you on a journey to the underworld and back with the two mythic tales of the young dreamers, Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone.
Water for Elephants
Jun. 9-14
Ohio Theatre
This gorgeously imaginative musical follows a young man that finds a new home among the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, which takes him beyond his wildest dreams.
