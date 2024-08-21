Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Book Bash at the Bridge is a family-friendly event taking place throughout the streets of Bridge Park in Dublin. From 5-10 p.m., expect fun activities and games along the streets, a car show presented by Byers Auto and a live concert starting at 7 p.m.

Expand Photo Courtesy of 2nd & 7 Book Bash at the Bridge

The Book Bash is presented by the 2nd & 7, a program that promotes literacy and the importance of reading. Started by former OSU Football players Ryan Miller, Luke Fickell and Mike Vrabel, 2nd & 7 inspires community outreach and involvement.

2nd & 7 earned its name after providing 2nd graders in 7 schools around central Ohio with free books. The program promotes literacy around Columbus by providing free books to kids in need of reading materials. 2nd & 7 currently reaches 200 communities in 26 states since its start in 1999.

Whether you enjoy books or cars or books about cars, the Book Bash at the Bridge is the perfect event to bring the whole family to. The event is free to the community, but ticket holders get access to VIP areas and unlimited games and vendors. All proceeds from the Book Bash go toward providing free books for children in need of literary materials.

While enjoying an evening of music from Naked Karate Girls and cars from Byers Auto, you’re also providing a child in central Ohio with a book that could impact their future. Whether you’re coming for a few hours of games or to enjoy the music, the Book Bash at the Bridge provides family-fun for everyone.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.