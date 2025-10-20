Boo Off Broadway 2025

Trick-or-treaters don’t need to wait until Halloween to flaunt their costumes and rake in the candy. In Grove City, they can start the family fun a weekend early.

Grove City’s 5th annual Boo Off Broadway event is scheduled for Sat., Oct. 25, from noon-3 p.m. It takes place at Town Center Park located at 3359 Park St. Boo Off Broadway is one of the most popular, non-scary Halloween attractions for kids in the Columbus area, with many families traveling to attend it and leaving with trunks of candy.

The event kicks off with a costume parade and contest. Kids can get in the parade line before it begins to be considered for costume prizes. The festivities also feature games and activities such as face painting and pumpkin decorating, food and drink vendors and trick-or-treating. The streets surrounding the event will be closed off to traffic to ensure safe walking for children, parents and other attendees. The event is free to the general public.

To table at Boo off Broadway, registration costs $35 for members of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and $50 for non-members. Food trucks and other concessions vendors may register for $75. Registration can be completed here.

