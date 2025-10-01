Blue Jackets Hockey turns 25

This weekend, Oct. 3-5, hockey enthusiasts, Blue Jackets fans and music-appreciators alike can come together to celebrate the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 25th anniversary.

Concert - Fri., Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

Platinum-certified band, O.A.R., headlines a concert at Kemba Live! on Fri., Oct. 3. The outdoor amphitheater takes a break from the ice rink and jams along with the band that started in Columbus. O.A.R’s members attended Ohio State University from 1997 to 2001, where they honed their musical strengths before touring them around the country. Local alt-rock duo, The Orphan, The Poet, performs as O.A.R’s special guest.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at 405 Neil Ave. Doors to the venue open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $64.23 to the VIP package of $158.37 and can be purchased here. A ticket for VIP access offers a private pre-show reception including a food and beverage package, a meet-and-greet with band members and Blue Jackets and seating in the pit during the concert.

Game - Sun., Oct. 5, at 1:30 p.m.

O.A.R returns on Sun., Oct. 5, to host the Crazy Game of Hockey at the OhioHealth Ice Haus. Athletes from the National Hockey League, trick shot pioneers, musicians and former Blue Jackets such as Rick Nash, Jody Shelley, and R.J. Umberger will play one another in a game for a good cause. All proceeds from the game go to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation honors the lives of two former hockey players. According to its website, donations provide ice hockey opportunities for youth in low-income areas, support hockey families facing tragedies, and help families impacted by drunk driving.

During the event, products from the Crazy Game of Hockey Charity Auction, also hosted by O.A.R, will be rewarded and pitched. Customers can compete for signed jerseys, photographs and other collectibles in two rounds until midnight on Sat., Oct. 4, and Mon., Oct. 6. Bids can be placed here.

Doors to the game open at 12:30 p.m. and the puck drops at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase for $26.25 here.

Blue Jackets fans can also win up to five trading card sets themed around its 25th anniversary by purchasing tickets for season games. Those giveaways happen on the dates specified here.

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.