BalletMet presents Sleeping Beauty

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda BalletMet's Sleeping Beauty

It’s a classic story: a beautiful princess, cursed by an evil queen’s poisoned spindle, is cast into a 100-year sleep, which can only be broken by a true love’s kiss. Sleeping Beauty, the classic story, will be performed in all its whimsical beauty by the BalletMet May 2 and 4 at the Ohio Theatre. This performance features intricate costumes and choreography with a simple storyline for the whole family to enjoy.

Fairy Tale Story

This ancient fairy tale was written long ago in far-away France in 1697 by Charles Perrault. Its original title, “The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood,” was later shortened to “Sleeping Beauty” and collected by the Grimm Brothers. However, Perrault’s version involves a more gruesome end to the story, with Prince Charming’s mother, an evil ogress, threatening to eat the couple’s new children.

BalletMet’s story follows the classic storyline many grew up with. A princess is cursed by an evil fairy to meet an untimely end, but a kind fairy alters the curse, causing her to fall into a deep sleep instead. Years later, a prince is guided to awaken her, leading to a joyful reunion.

Movie Magic

The storylines of the ballet and movie line up almost perfectly, but many of the characters’ names have been switched. A few other fairy tale characters will make cameos, including Puss in Boots and Red Riding Hood.

Although the Disney movie’s music was based on the composition, the music will be instrumental without any singing of “Once Upon a Dream.” However, you can hear the familiar melody in the “Garland Waltz.”

Song and Dance

Peter Tchaikovsky, the famous Russian composer, wrote this ballet around 1888. He is known for other beautiful ballets such as “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker.” This is Tchaikovsky’s longest ballet at four hours, but the BalletMet’s version is shorter than the original. French choreographer Marius Petipa produced the ballet with its intricate choreography.

The last time the Ballet Met performed this story was in 2016, and this year, with the Columbus Symphony’s accompaniment, it will soar even higher.

You can purchase tickets at balletmet.org

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com