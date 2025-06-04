Experience an evening filled with captivating movement and inventive storytelling this weekend at the Davidson Theatre when BalletMet presents Black Voices. The production will feature three unique ballets, each showcasing different Black voices through their choreography.

Red Angels

Returning to BalletMet for Black Voices is Ulysses Dove’s “Red Angels.” The performance highlights the power and athleticism of its dancers through choreography, lighting and its score.

Dove’s work has been featured by major dance companies around the world. Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Dove began studying dance at Boggs Academy in Georgia. He then went on to join prestigious dance companies such as the Merce Cunningham Dance Company and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. He made his choreographic debut in 1979 and went on to create more than 26 works for dance companies around the world. In 1995, Dove won an Emmy Award for “Dance in America.” Dove’s legacy of dance continues through The Dove Art Programs, directed by his brother Alfred L. Dove.

The Groove

Making its Columbus premiere, Dwight Rhoden’s “The Groove” debuts as Black Voices’ second ballet.

Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Rhoden began dancing at 17 years old. He has performed with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Ballets Jazz De Montreal and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Rhoden has performed in multiple documentaries, commercials and television specials including PBS’s “Great Performances.”

In 1994, Rhoden co-founded Complexions Contemporary Ballet with Desmond Richardson. He has created more than 80 ballets for the company and his works have been performed at prestigious theaters around the world. Rhoden has also choreographed for film, theater and television including for So You Think You Can Dance and E! Entertainment’s “Tribute to Style.”

Rivers Do Not Speak, But They Are Heard

Completing the triple bill, Jennifer Archibald’s world premiere of “Rivers Do Not Speak, But They Are Heard” is inspired by an African proverb that speaks to quiet power and resilience in silence.

Archibald is originally from Toronto and trained at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She founded her own company, Arch Dance Company, and is the program director of ArchCore40 Dance Intensives. Including founding her own company, she was also the first woman of color to be the resident choreographer at Cincinnati Ballet.

Archibald has also commercially worked with big companies such as NIKE, MAC Cosmetics and Tommy Hilfiger. She has been commissioned by multiple companies, including The National Ballet of Canada and The Washington Ballet. Archibald made her directorial debut in 2022 and was named the Official Selection of Lincoln Center’s 2022 Dance on Camera Festival. Archibald’s work continues to be performed at multiple venues around the country.

