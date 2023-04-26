BalletMet announces 46th season featuring beloved favorites and new faces

For its 46th season, BalletMet invites new and old productions to the stage with larger-than-life, breathtaking displays of athleticism and skill. Subscriptions for the company’s season are on sale starting April 26th. Single tickets for The Nutcracker can be purchased starting July 5. Single tickets for all other productions can be purchased starting Aug. 1st. All tickets can be purchased online at www.balletmet.org.

Courtesy of BalletMet BalletMet On Stage, Vespers by Ulysse Dove

Oct. 13-21

On Stage

Davidson Theatre

The curtain opens on BalletMet’s 2023-2024 season with On Stage, a production showcasing the works of acclaimed choreographers Twyla Tharp, Justin Peck and Ulysse Dove.

Tharp’s Nine Sinatra Song explores romantic relationships as couples waltz across the stage to the sultry soundtrack of the beloved jazz singer.

In Peck’s The Times Are Racing, the dancers trade in their ballet slippers for sneakers with choreography with hints of Gene Kelly and soft shoe Fred Astaire for a riveting combination of grace and grit.

Ulysse Dove’s Vespers explores the passage of time as six women portray the choreographer’s grandmother throughout her life. With a minimalist, percussive accompaniment, the dance is a thought-provoking piece on faith and age.

Dec. 7-23

Courtesy of BalletMet BalletMet The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

Ohio Theatre

Next in the lineup, The Nutcracker opens with the full company of both academy and professional dancers. An annual tradition and beloved holiday classic, follow Clara through the magical land of the sugar plum fairy and evil mouse king on the hunt for revenge.

Courtesy of BalletMet BalletMet Alice

Feb. 9-11

Alice

Ohio Theatre

In Alice – choreographed by BalletMet Artistic Director – you will fall down a rabbit hole into an unusual land where big is small, upside down is right side up, playing cards dance for their cutthroat queen and tea parties are all a little bit mad.

March 15-23

Courtesy of BalletMet BalletMet Flight of Fancy

Asian Voices

Davidson Theatre

Asian Voices features choreographers Yin Yua, Ma Cong and Edwaard Liang with world premiere performances as well as returning favorites. Yin Yua, the founder of YY Dance Company and FoCo technique, premieres a new production. Tulsa Ballet’s Ma Cong debuts “Flight of Fancy” and Edwaard Liang’s “Seasons” returns to the stage with its joy-infused choreography to Max Richter’s reimagining of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

Courtesy of BalletMet BalletMet Romeo and Juliet

April 26-28

Romeo & Juliet

Ohio Theatre

Two star-crossed lovers, destined to a terrible fate, take the stage to close out BalletMet’s 46th season. Romeo & Juliet features Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in this sweeping tale of heartbreak and love.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.