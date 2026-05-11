BalletMet 2026-27 Season Preview

BalletMet’s 49th season offers seven shows that explore the extraordinary visionaries of both past and present. From newly choreographed projects to classics Columbus knows and loves, each show promises a stunning experience for audiences of all ages.

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Future Icons: A BalletMet Choreographic Project

Sept. 10-12, 2026

BalletMet Performance Space

This choreographic project aims to uplift new creatives producing thought-provoking and timely ballets. Future Icons will select three choreographers through a competitive international process, to create new works for Columbus' BalletMet’s company of dancers. The performance will serve as the world premiere of their works, giving the audience a peak into the future of ballet.

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Marilyn

Oct. 16-24, 2026

Davidson Theatre

This brand-new ballet steps into the dazzling world of Hollywood’s golden age, celebrating the life and legacy of Marilyn Monroe. The production intertwines Monroe’s glamorous life of stardom with the vulnerability of the woman behind the icon. Featuring an original score by Shannon Rugani and choreography by Dani Rowe, Marilyn highlights the highs and lows of life in the spotlight. This production is a collaboration between BalletMet, Tulsa Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre.

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The Nutcracker

Dec. 10-27, 2026

Ohio Theatre

This annual BalletMet classic returns to transform the stage into a magical world full of holiday wonder. The tradition attracts audiences of all ages with its striking choreography, extravagant costumes and a sense of enchantment.

This season, BalletMet is bringing back the option to enjoy a sensory-friendly version of The Nutcracker with My First Nutcracker.

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Swan Lake

Feb. 19-21, 2027

Ohio Theatre

One of the most iconic ballets of all time returns in a World Premiere by Remi Wörtmeyer, reimagined in collaboration with Atlanta Ballet. The new production of the legendary fairytale will feature Tchaikovsky’s classic score performed live by the Columbus Symphony.

For the Love of Dance 2.0

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April 2-10, 2027

Davidson Theatre

This production features three works that showcase the exhilarating range of contemporary ballet. Making its Columbus premiere, William Forsythe’s In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated displays an outstanding level of athleticism and raw power, marking its modern ballet legacy.

Remi Wörtmeyer returns with the contemporary ballet, Passing Shadows, inspired by Gustav Klimt's painting “The Kiss” and set to music by Rachmaninov.

Adding another bold voice to the dynamic program, the evening concludes with an exciting new work by choreographer Reed Luplau.

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My First Sleeping Beauty

April 17-18, 2027

Davidson Theatre

A production designed for kids, My First Sleeping Beauty, performed by the BalletMet 2 and academy students, offers a sensory-friendly experience perfect for ages 3 and up. Set to Tchaikovsky, the production features a friendly narrator to guide little ones through the story as they meet Princess Aurora, fairies and a dashing prince.

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CARMEN.maquia

May 14-22, 2027

Davidson Theatre

Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramirez Sansano brings his vivid choreography vision to life in CARMEN.maquia, a ballet inspired by Bizet’s famous opera. Infused with bold contemporary energy, the production carries on the rebellious story of Carmen with all the passion, danger and desire that have made it an icon for the past two centuries.

For more information, visit www.balletmet.org.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.