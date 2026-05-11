BalletMet 2026-27 Season Preview

BalletMet’s 49th season offers seven shows that explore the extraordinary visionaries of both past and present. From newly choreographed projects to classics Columbus knows and loves, each show promises a stunning experience for audiences of all ages.
BalletMet
Future Icons: A BalletMet Choreographic Project
Sept. 10-12, 2026
BalletMet Performance Space
This choreographic project aims to uplift new creatives producing thought-provoking and timely ballets. Future Icons will select three choreographers through a competitive international process, to create new works for Columbus' BalletMet’s company of dancers. The performance will serve as the world premiere of their works, giving the audience a peak into the future of ballet.
BalletMet
Marilyn
Oct. 16-24, 2026
Davidson Theatre
This brand-new ballet steps into the dazzling world of Hollywood’s golden age, celebrating the life and legacy of Marilyn Monroe. The production intertwines Monroe’s glamorous life of stardom with the vulnerability of the woman behind the icon. Featuring an original score by Shannon Rugani and choreography by Dani Rowe, Marilyn highlights the highs and lows of life in the spotlight. This production is a collaboration between BalletMet, Tulsa Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre.
BalletMet
The Nutcracker
Dec. 10-27, 2026
Ohio Theatre
This annual BalletMet classic returns to transform the stage into a magical world full of holiday wonder. The tradition attracts audiences of all ages with its striking choreography, extravagant costumes and a sense of enchantment.
This season, BalletMet is bringing back the option to enjoy a sensory-friendly version of The Nutcracker with My First Nutcracker.
BalletMet
Swan Lake
Feb. 19-21, 2027
Ohio Theatre
One of the most iconic ballets of all time returns in a World Premiere by Remi Wörtmeyer, reimagined in collaboration with Atlanta Ballet. The new production of the legendary fairytale will feature Tchaikovsky’s classic score performed live by the Columbus Symphony.
For the Love of Dance 2.0
BalletMet
April 2-10, 2027
Davidson Theatre
This production features three works that showcase the exhilarating range of contemporary ballet. Making its Columbus premiere, William Forsythe’s In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated displays an outstanding level of athleticism and raw power, marking its modern ballet legacy.
Remi Wörtmeyer returns with the contemporary ballet, Passing Shadows, inspired by Gustav Klimt's painting “The Kiss” and set to music by Rachmaninov.
Adding another bold voice to the dynamic program, the evening concludes with an exciting new work by choreographer Reed Luplau.
BalletMet
My First Sleeping Beauty
April 17-18, 2027
Davidson Theatre
A production designed for kids, My First Sleeping Beauty, performed by the BalletMet 2 and academy students, offers a sensory-friendly experience perfect for ages 3 and up. Set to Tchaikovsky, the production features a friendly narrator to guide little ones through the story as they meet Princess Aurora, fairies and a dashing prince.
BalletMet
CARMEN.maquia
May 14-22, 2027
Davidson Theatre
Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramirez Sansano brings his vivid choreography vision to life in CARMEN.maquia, a ballet inspired by Bizet’s famous opera. Infused with bold contemporary energy, the production carries on the rebellious story of Carmen with all the passion, danger and desire that have made it an icon for the past two centuries.
For more information, visit www.balletmet.org.
Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.